Council Bluffs, IA

Updated: Missing Council Bluffs Child Located

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Council Bluffs) The missing eleven-year-old Council Bluffs child Jameson Borden has been located.

Council Bluffs Police are searching for 11-year-old Jameson Borden of Council Bluffs. The child left his residence at 136 East Graham Avenue in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store.

Authorities say Jameson was last seen wearing a green and gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and gray shoes. If Jameson is located, please get in touch with the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4716 or 712-328-4761 or call 911.

