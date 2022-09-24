EXTON, Pa., & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, and Genesys International, a pioneer in advanced mapping and geospatial content services, today announced that Genesys’ 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India – the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company – will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses. This massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006072/en/ Digital Twin of G South Ward located in Worli, Mumbai, India. Image courtesy of Genesys International.

COMPUTERS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO