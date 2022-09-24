Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Related
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
Mayor Bhalla’s City Council Voting Block Chose Cannabis Over Kids
The City Council has let the Hoboken residents know in a 5-4 vote that having a cannabis dispensary approximately 200 feet from two schools is no big deal. The decision was made before anyone entered the Council Chambers despite compelling public comments and concerns. The City Council never addressed ANY of the resident’s legitimate concerns which centered around child/school safety and community benefits, instead the Council gave nonsensical statements that they believed gave them cover for approving Blue Violets Dispensary.
Bayonne council postpones excluding homing pigeons from farm animal ban
Bayonne has postponed its proposed farm animal ban, contemplating an amendment to exclude homing pigeons after the last owner of the birds in the city spoke out. However, the City Council may also introduce an entirely new ordinance instead, but the details are not worked out yet, officials said. Farm...
jcitytimes.com
Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City
If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election
Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
Ignitable material from former tenant allegedly started latest Chambord fire
Firefighters were called to respond to another fire that ignited again at the Chambord site in southwest Hoboken on Sept. 26, and had allegedly started from ignitable material from a former tenant, according to people overseeing the site’s redevelopment. The Hoboken Fire Department was alerted to a two-alarm fire...
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jerseydigs.com
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
Hoboken City Council considers bonding $27.5 million for city projects
Hoboken is considering issuing a total of $27.5 million in bonds for various projects across the city, ranging from improvements to city parks, revamping various streets, water utility infrastructure and more. The City Council unanimously introduced four different bond ordinances at their Sept. 21 meeting, with each having a number...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Hoboken police getting ‘backup’ to respond to homeless, mental health calls
The city of Hoboken is turning to social workers to specifically address the needs of its homeless population after noting the limitations of policing in dealing with the homeless and those with mental health issues, officials said. The two new positions envisioned would be the city’s first personnel investment in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement
Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
hudsontv.com
33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City ranks well among areas experiencing thriving apartment construction
Every major city around the county has been working toward revamping its urban core to house more residents, but few have done it better than Jersey City. In fact, Jersey City is the downtown multifamily construction champion of the East Coast, with the 8th-most impressive transformation of the decade. According...
Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield
A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4
Governor Murphy took action on the following legislation, including vetoing bill S896, which eliminated NJ’s past requirement that all educators pass the “edTPA” test; educator prep programs may now choose the most appropriate assessment.
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
hudsoncountyview.com
33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants
33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
The ludicrousness of the Story pot dispensary approval ordeal
Last night’s (Sept. 19th) Hoboken Planning Board Meeting (the fourth such marathon) lasted over 6 hours! Story Dispensary’s planner made his presentation stating that all 17 conditions required for conditional use had been met, even though he was relying on contradictory testimony from other members of the “Story team” (pun intended).
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1