ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla’s City Council Voting Block Chose Cannabis Over Kids

The City Council has let the Hoboken residents know in a 5-4 vote that having a cannabis dispensary approximately 200 feet from two schools is no big deal. The decision was made before anyone entered the Council Chambers despite compelling public comments and concerns. The City Council never addressed ANY of the resident’s legitimate concerns which centered around child/school safety and community benefits, instead the Council gave nonsensical statements that they believed gave them cover for approving Blue Violets Dispensary.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City

If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Cars
Bayonne, NJ
Government
City
Broadway, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election

Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
BAYONNE, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#The City Council
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NJ.com

Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement

Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Instantly Killed By Train In Garfield

A woman was struck and instantly killed by a train in Garfield, authorities confirmed. NJ TRANSIT police were trying to identify the woman, who was hit by a train that wasn't in passenger service just west of Somerset Street near the Garfield station at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. The...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

33 arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during ‘Operation Fall Sweep’ for warrants

33 people were arrested by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during their “Operation Fall Sweep” for warrants, Sheriff Frank Schillari announced. “Taking these alleged criminals off of our streets ensures the safety of all of Hudson County’s residents and visitors, improving the quality of life in our communities,” Schillari said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The ludicrousness of the Story pot dispensary approval ordeal

Last night’s (Sept. 19th) Hoboken Planning Board Meeting (the fourth such marathon) lasted over 6 hours! Story Dispensary’s planner made his presentation stating that all 17 conditions required for conditional use had been met, even though he was relying on contradictory testimony from other members of the “Story team” (pun intended).
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy