ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Ukraine War Politics#Moscow#Iranian#The Ukrainian Army#The Russian Armed Forces#The White House
Newsweek

U.S. Needs to Threaten Russia With Nuclear Strike: Ukraine

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging the United States to flesh out specific retaliatory measures if Russia were to invoke nuclear strikes against Ukraine. Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky's senior aide, requested that the U.S. and other allies outline the consequences of Russia using nuclear warfare in an...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine's Zelensky Lays Out Five Conditions for Peace With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday outlined to world leaders his five non-negotiable conditions to achieve peace with Russia, nearly seven months into the war that has seen thousands killed. Speaking in a pre-recorded video message broadcast to the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelensky called for Russia to...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Ukraine Recently Lured Russia In With Hand-Crafted Wooden HIMARS Decoys they Destroyed Before Discovering They Were Fake

Previously, in July, reports indicated that the Russians were celebrating the destruction of two US-provided HIMARS. New information recently released may provide reasoning as to why the Russians believed they had, in fact, destroyed two US-provided HIMARS. It has been revealed that "fake High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) [were] set up by the Ukrainian military." [i]
Vice

Mysterious Sea Drone Surfaces in Crimea

A never before seen unmanned surface vessel (USV) washed up on a beach in the Black Sea this week. According to social media reports, open source intelligence, and local news reports, the USV appeared on a beach near the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Releases 10 Prisoners, Including 2 Americans, in Saudi-Brokered Deal

Five British citizens, two Americans, one Moroccan, one Swede, and one Croat captured as prisoners of war by Russian-backed forces were freed in a deal brokered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia said Wednesday. The group were released as part of a prisoner-exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, though it wasn’t immediately clear if Ukraine had freed any prisoners as part of the swap. The POWs were flown from Russia to Saudi Arabia before being returned to their home countries, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry. British Prime Minister Liz Truss called the exchange “hugely welcome news,” thanking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Arabia for their help. An aunt of one of the American prisoners, 39-year-old Alexander Drueke, said the family was “thrilled” to confirm his release, as well as that of 27-year-old Andy Huynh. The pair were captured while fighting for Ukraine near Kharkiv three months ago.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman

Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy