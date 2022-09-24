I am on a mission to find the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area, to eat them and write about the experience for readers. Recently, I turned my sights to Mexico. Mexican food is famous for its use of a wide variety of chiles, both flavorful and painful at the same time. The use of hot chile peppers in cooking goes back for centuries of glorious culinary history.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO