Madison, WI

Despite record spike in property values, tax levies lag inflation

The total value of all property in Wisconsin shot up by 13.8% this year, the biggest increase in the nearly 40 years since the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum and its predecessors began tracking the trends. Using tax levies and rates approved for December 2021 tax bills in every Wisconsin county,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Watch: Harvey House chef Joe Papach makes Superior walleye

The latest edition of Cooking with the Cap Times featured The Harvey House chef Joe Papach at the Kessenich's Innovation Center in Madison. Food editor Lindsay Christians was the host. In the demo, Papach prepares Superior walleye with pumpernickel, savoy cabbage, spaetzle and horseradish sabayon. Find the recipe here. Cap...
MADISON, WI
MMSD nears completion of 48 playground projects

There’s more than referendum construction around the Madison Metropolitan School District. While the high school renovations and new elementary school building are the most noticeable projects to passersby, 48 projects focused on play all around the district have been planned and most completed. The district began using a mix...
MADISON, WI
Devilish shrimp spice up lunch at El Sabor de Puebla

I am on a mission to find the spiciest restaurant foods available in the Madison area, to eat them and write about the experience for readers. Recently, I turned my sights to Mexico. Mexican food is famous for its use of a wide variety of chiles, both flavorful and painful at the same time. The use of hot chile peppers in cooking goes back for centuries of glorious culinary history.
MADISON, WI
Some area school districts get rid of public COVID dashboards

In the fourth COVID-19 school year, area school districts are diverging on how best to keep their community informed about the ongoing pandemic. The Madison Metropolitan School District and a few others have continued to use dashboards showing the number of COVID cases, often updated weekly. But others have discontinued...
MADISON, WI
New Sennett principal gone after less than a month

The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
MADISON, WI
Advocates push to restore Fredric March’s name to UW-Madison theater

Visitors can still find actor Fredric March’s name in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union, but they’ll have to look for it. An informational kiosk on the building’s second floor details the biography of March, a two-time Oscar winner who was born in Racine in 1897 and attended the university in the late 1910s.
MADISON, WI

