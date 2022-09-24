Read full article on original website
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Nears
The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Darke County Residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, 5 cans for $1. No 55-gallon drums will be accepted.
Caution: Broken pipe floods Washington Township street
A water main broke in Washington Township just after 3:50 p.m.. The pipe was near S.R 725, McEwen Road and Paragon Road.
Real Estate Auction – Greenville – Oct 1, 2022
Where: 410 Wagner Ave, Greenville, Ohio (across from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) What: Mid Century modern style frame and stone home in need of some repairs. 3 Bedrooms (with Built-Ins), 2 baths. Full unfinished basement.
Structure fire damages house near DeGraff
A structure fire damaged a two-story house near DeGraff Monday afternoon around 1 o’clock. The Indian Joint Fire District, along with mutual aid from DeGraff, Quincy, Lakeview, and Huntsville, responded to Andrew Lykins’s 2731 State Route 235 residence. The family left the house and returned a short time...
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
Montgomery County Land Bank renovation program gets blighted homes back on the market
DAYTON, Ohio — With new floors, a new roof, new cabinets and new appliances on the way, Jada Strickland’s latest project is starting to feel like a home. The DIY Renovation Program allows contractors to purchase foreclosed homes for a reduced price. Renovators have six months to bring...
Greene County announces multiple road closures starting tomorrow
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Engineer’s Office provided a road construction update regarding the 2022 Resurfacing Program. Fillmore Construction will begin milling and paving multiple roads in Greene County for three weeks starting tomorrow, according to a Greene County Engineer’s Office spokesperson. The following roads are...
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-348-2022) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Public Hearing RE: Community Housing Impact & Preservation-Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP) Resolution (R-349-2022) Transfer of Appropriations (DC Comm.’s, Sewer-Osgood & Solid Waste) Resolution...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Fred L. Clemens
Fred L. Clemens, 86, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Maze and Marie (Hope) Clemens. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Keiser;...
Englewood Police announce road closure on Thursday for annual Northmont Homecoming parade
ENGLEWOOD — Union Boulevard will be closed on Thursday to accommodate for the annual Northmont Homecoming parade, according to a notice on the Englewood Police Department’s Facebook page. Starting at 5p.m. Union Road between Gateway Drive and West Wenger Road will be closed to all thru traffic, the...
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
5 Ohio firefighters injured, 1 flown to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>PHOTOS: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Visitation for Richmond Officer Seara Burton set for today
RICHMOND — Visitation for Officer Seara Burton is set to take place today before her funeral Monday. Those who would like to give their condolences will be able to visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St. Services will be held...
