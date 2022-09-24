ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Nears

The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Darke County Residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 am to 12 noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, 5 cans for $1. No 55-gallon drums will be accepted.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Real Estate Auction – Greenville – Oct 1, 2022

Where: 410 Wagner Ave, Greenville, Ohio (across from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts) What: Mid Century modern style frame and stone home in need of some repairs. 3 Bedrooms (with Built-Ins), 2 baths. Full unfinished basement.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Structure fire damages house near DeGraff

A structure fire damaged a two-story house near DeGraff Monday afternoon around 1 o’clock. The Indian Joint Fire District, along with mutual aid from DeGraff, Quincy, Lakeview, and Huntsville, responded to Andrew Lykins’s 2731 State Route 235 residence. The family left the house and returned a short time...
DE GRAFF, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Greenville, OH
Greenville, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
countynewsonline.org

Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners

Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-348-2022) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Public Hearing RE: Community Housing Impact & Preservation-Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP) Resolution (R-349-2022) Transfer of Appropriations (DC Comm.’s, Sewer-Osgood & Solid Waste) Resolution...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Natural Gas#Aggregation#City Limits#Business Hours#Aes#Centerpoint
countynewsonline.org

Fred L. Clemens

Fred L. Clemens, 86, of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 28, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Maze and Marie (Hope) Clemens. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Keiser;...
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Phebe’s Café to close at end of October

Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

5 Ohio firefighters injured, 1 flown to hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake

A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
LAKEVIEW, OH
dayton.com

Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy