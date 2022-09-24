ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 8

Peepers
3d ago

You’ll first have to go to college and become a Veterinarian before applying these medical procedures for dressing Daffy.

Reply
3
Related
wiproud.com

West Nile virus cases popping up around Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – New cases of West Nile virus have been identified across Wisconsin. The Monroe County Health Department says that last week Friday, a horse tested positive for the virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports two other animal cases were found in Trempealeau and Milwaukee counties....
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
WISCONSIN STATE
cw14online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Nature.com

These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage

You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Dnr#Midwestern States#Hpai#Wear#The U S Cente
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Science
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
whbl.com

Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement

Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?

FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy