Read full article on original website
Peepers
3d ago
You’ll first have to go to college and become a Veterinarian before applying these medical procedures for dressing Daffy.
Reply
3
Related
wiproud.com
West Nile virus cases popping up around Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – New cases of West Nile virus have been identified across Wisconsin. The Monroe County Health Department says that last week Friday, a horse tested positive for the virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports two other animal cases were found in Trempealeau and Milwaukee counties....
wiproud.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
cw14online.com
VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake
TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin helping with disaster recovery in Florida, Alaska, Puerto Rico
MADISON, Wis. — Six American Red Cross volunteers and one employee from Wisconsin have been deployed to various parts of the country to help with disaster recovery efforts in the wake of two tropical systems and as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida’s gulf coast. Of those, four volunteers have...
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
The dugout canoe discovered most recently in a lake is believed to be the earliest direct evidence of water transportation used by native tribes in the Great Lakes region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
marijuanamoment.net
WI gov’s initiative push could put cannabis on ballot (Newsletter: September 27, 2022)
Booker talks banking; TX House speaker: Let’s lower marijuana penalties; Study: Legalization tied to lower obesity; OH sees $1B medical cannabis sales. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
whbl.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
wpr.org
Amid growth of ATVs in Wisconsin, concerns over lacking enforcement
Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. That’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were registered in the state. "All throughout the state, this ATV and UTV...
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?
FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Comments / 8