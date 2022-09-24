Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps cool midweek, most stay dry through the weekend
Toasty temperatures were the story today as highs reached into the 80s and 90s across the state. But we fall back into the 50s overnight as lows cool to give us a chilly start to the day. It is the time of year when yoIt is the time of year...
KSN.com
Dry, sunny, warm stretch continues
We hit the repeat button today when it comes to the forecast. The only change is that we will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday and slightly above average for this time of year. Temperatures are worthy of a jacket this morning but you can ditch the long sleeves by the afternoon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures remain above average for the workweek
Temperatures were comfortable today, with highs in the 80s across most of the Sunflower State with plenty of sunshine. Those out in northeastern Kansas stayed in the upper 70s. Skies will remain clear for the next few days as we stay under the influence of high pressure. This high will...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable temperatures take over, dry for now
A weak cold front swept through the state allowing for a cooler Sunday across the state! Most of us are seeing a cool and crisp start, giving way to afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is pretty standard for this time of year. You will notice low humidity levels and a moderate breeze out of the north.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
KSN.com
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm conditions possible on Florida gulf coast Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 11 p.m. advisory said that Ian was 140 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 390 miles...
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
Starlink Satellite Seen Flying Over Northeast Oklahoma
Many Oklahomans looked up in the sky Sunday night and saw something that caught their eye. At around 8:30 p.m., the Starlink satellite flew across the northeast Oklahoma sky, leaving a series of lights in its path. Many News On 6 viewers sent photos of the satellite. Meteorologist Aaron Reeves...
KAKE TV
Scheels set on July 2023 for new store opening in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - SCHEELS is on track to open its new east Wichita location in July 2023, the company said. The sports retailer announced in last summer that the store in Towne East Square will open in spring 2023. New ads on social media state the company will open the store in July. An exact date was not provided.
kfdi.com
Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita
A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
travelwithsara.com
Unique Places To Overnight In South Central Kansas That Are Not Chain Hotels
Is a road trip through South Central Kansas on your horizon? Make unique lodging in South Central Kansas part of your experience. I found some of the best places to stay in South Central Kansas. This area of Kansas is home to rolling hills, prairies, incredible scenic byways, delicious meals, and lodging that you will fall in love with.
