If you need to buy a new cordless vacuum ASAP and only have a budget of £100 to spend, then we can definitely help you decide on a model. It's true: we've reviewed a huge range of vacuum cleaners, ranging from £99 to £999, and it's not always a case that the more expensive the better. With this in mind, you can definitely buy a good-quality cordless vacuum cleaner for less than the £100 mark, whether it's on sale or not.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO