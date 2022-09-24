ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 stunning ways that engineered stone countertops will enhance your kitchen renovation

Whether you’re moving into your first home or replacing existing countertops in a kitchen remodel, you may feel perplexed at all the options and different materials available. Unlike when choosing appliances, or even the colour of your walls, not everyone is so familiar with stone countertops, and they are a little misunderstood, with a reputation of not always being practical, or worth the investment.
How to remove an oven door

At some point, every oven owner will likely need to know how to remove an oven door. Door removal can be a daunting prospect so we’ve pulled together this handy guide, with everything you need to know. It’ll come as no surprise that oven doors operate on hinges, but...
These are the best cordless vacuums under £100

If you need to buy a new cordless vacuum ASAP and only have a budget of £100 to spend, then we can definitely help you decide on a model. It's true: we've reviewed a huge range of vacuum cleaners, ranging from £99 to £999, and it's not always a case that the more expensive the better. With this in mind, you can definitely buy a good-quality cordless vacuum cleaner for less than the £100 mark, whether it's on sale or not.
How to make a simple fall gold hoop wreath

If you're into crafting and looking for a cute project that won't cost the earth, or take up too much time, this simple gold fall hoop wreath is a must-try. We're in love with the minimal hoop design, plus, it only takes about a half hour to make. Ideal to...
8 DIY fall decorating ideas to give your home an autumnal glow-up

Ready to make your home extra cozy this season? We’ve discovered the best DIY fall decorating ideas to bring in all the best parts of fall into your home. From burnt orange and terracotta colors to pumpkin-shaped everything, if you needed another excuse to give your home a fall refresh – this is it.
