107 year old 2022 South Dakota Centenarian of the Year passes away
A woman who was honored in July by the South Dakota Health Care Association as the oldest resident of the state has passed away at the age of 107. Hazel Ness died Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) at a care facility in Clark. Hazel Christopherson was born on May 17, 1915,...
Donna McGee, 1947-2022
Memorial services for Donna McGee, of Selby will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Selby. Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements. Donna McGee, age 75, passed away September 22, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls,...
South Dakota turkey production projected to be down over 30%
Turkeys raised in South Dakota during 2022 is forecasted at 2.70 million birds, down 32% from the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Turkeys raised in the United States during 2022 is forecasted at 212 million, down 2% from the number raised during 2021.
USDA providing up to $20 million for construction of on-farm grain storage facilities in South Dakota, other areas impacted by natural disasters
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced (Sept. 26, 2022) the U.S. Department of Agriculture will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
Cattle on Feed inventory in South Dakota Sept. 1 down from 2021
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 175,000 cattle on feed on September 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 12% from last year. Placements during August totaled 43,000 head, down 2% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
Hughes County makes cuts, uses some reserve funds to come up with 2023 budget
The Hughes County Commission has come up with a budget for 2023, but it’s going to take some reserve funds to make it work. Commissioners were looking at a $4+ million deficit last week (Sept. 19, 2022) when they asked department heads to cut 20%, just to see what services and jobs would be lost in order to balance the budget.
Poll shows South Dakotans think people are less civil these days
With the 2022 midterm elections approaching, a new statewide poll shows a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil. South Dakota News Watch reporter Bart Pfankuch says the people polled place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals– including themselves.
Nov. 15 trial date set for Gettysburg, Ridgeview women indicted on meth and firearm charges
Two South Dakota women have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Firearm charges. 44 year old Sarah Jahner Clifford of Gettysburg and 45 year old Tara Roberts of Ridgeview both pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that...
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
Extended version: — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Eagle Butte man indicted for firearm charge
A 24 year old man from Eagle Butte has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Dominic Houston pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on August 17, 2022, Houston, being a convicted felon, knowingly possessed a firearm. The maximum penalty upon conviction...
Sorghum, corn, soybean harvests progressing at average pace in South Dakota
For the week ending September 25, 2022, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 29% very short, 49% short, 21% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 49% short, 23% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Eagle Butte man sentenced with Assault
An Eagle Butte man convicted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury was sentenced by a federal court judge. Melvin Semon, age 55, must spend 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
