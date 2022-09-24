Florence Pugh says she will ‘always be grateful’ for Don’t Worry Darling amid ‘screaming match’ reports

Florence Pugh has said that she will “always be grateful” for her experience filming Don’t Worry Darling .

The actor stars opposite Harry Styles in the psychological thriller, which has seen its release plagued by rumours of a feud between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde .

In the most recent development in the alleged drama, a source has claimed that Wilde and Pugh broke into a “screaming match” on set during filming.

Yet as Don’t Worry Darling was released on Friday (23 September), Pugh shared a compilation of photos from the set to Instagram. Wilde featured among the photos of the cast and crew.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh wrote. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.”

She continued: “Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actor’s waists.

“It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute! Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.”

Pugh then reminded fans that the film had been filmed at the height of the pandemic, with her photos showing everyone involved in the project wearing masks.

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times,” she said. “For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.”

In a recent interview with Vulture , an anonymous source who spent significant time on set told the publication that tensions between Pugh and Wilde reached a boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match” .

The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros exec, forced to step in as a referee of a “long negotiation process” to guarantee Pugh’s participation in the film “in any way”.

A response supplied to The Independent from co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, said: “We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again.”

It continued: “The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

Wilde has previously suggested that the “feud” is nothing but “invented clickbait” , while Pugh has neither commented on or refuted the rumours.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here .

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas now.