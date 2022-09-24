ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Desperate for diapers: How Cleveland residents can help impacted families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is participating in “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Cuyahoga County Council has also issued a proclamation declaring this a week of awareness. According to the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland, there are...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?. That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24. Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer...
CANTON, OH
1049 The Edge

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend

City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland City Council asks Mayor Bibb to explore upgrades to 911 system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell introduced a resolution on Monday, encouraging Mayor Justin Bibb to explore an expanded 911 system. “We need to come up with a better way of dealing with 911,” Conwell said. “It’s an emergency resolution strongly encouraging the mayor’s administration to investigate upgrading the current 911 emergency response system to a next generation 911 system that would provide faster and more reliable emergency assistance.”
CLEVELAND, OH

