4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Checking in with Sophia after losing both parents to a SWAT raid: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since moving into her aunt’s home, Sophia has changed. She no longer comes to school hungry after being denied dinner and breakfast. Her clothes are new and clean. But in other ways, the shift has proven worrisome -- her attitude, which has had its ups and...
cleveland19.com
Desperate for diapers: How Cleveland residents can help impacted families
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is participating in “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Cuyahoga County Council has also issued a proclamation declaring this a week of awareness. According to the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland, there are...
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland mom brutally murdered demands answers on police response time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a woman murdered on Cleveland’s West Side held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, asking for answers on the police response time. On Sept. 6, Carly Capek, 38, was stabbed and beaten inside her home on W. 78th Street. The mother of four...
cleveland19.com
Canton firefighter summits Mt. Kilimanjaro for colorectal cancer awareness
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When you think of a firefighter, you may picture them climbing a ladder... but what about a 19,341-foot mountain?. That’s exactly what Canton City firefighter and paramedic Aaron Brown did the weekend of Sept. 24. Brown climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for colorectal cancer...
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Stolen Virgin Mary statue replaced in Cleveland
A stolen Virgin Mary statue that belonged to the St John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Cleveland for decades is being replaced Sunday.
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Where to get help on CLE utility bills this weekend
City residents can sign up for utility assistance programs at a resource fair this weekend — like those offering 40% off sewer bills or a $300 credit, and others. The Utility Assistance Resource Fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1 at Max Hayes High School, 2211 W. 65th St. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To schedule, call 216-881-8247.
Family blames delayed response times of police for Cleveland woman’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Attorneys and the family of a woman who was killed last month demanded transparency and accountability from Cleveland police over what they say was the delayed response to help her. The family of Carly Capek, 38, and attorneys Terry Gilbert and Elizabeth Bonham from the law...
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland City Council asks Mayor Bibb to explore upgrades to 911 system
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell introduced a resolution on Monday, encouraging Mayor Justin Bibb to explore an expanded 911 system. “We need to come up with a better way of dealing with 911,” Conwell said. “It’s an emergency resolution strongly encouraging the mayor’s administration to investigate upgrading the current 911 emergency response system to a next generation 911 system that would provide faster and more reliable emergency assistance.”
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights City Schools ‘disappointed’ by potential strike
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association is just one vote away from possibly going on a 10-day strike if they don’t agree with the district on a new contract. The looming 10-day strike comes after the unanimous vote by the union to authorize its...
cleveland19.com
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
cleveland19.com
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek sentenced to life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association unanimously votes to authorize 10-day strike notice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers voted unanimously to authorize a 10-day strike, if and when they deem it necessary. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Union (GHTA) said, however, another vote would be needed to move things forward. On Friday, more than 200 teachers attended a meeting with the...
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
