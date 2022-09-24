If you were concerned about the Ohio State offense after the first game of the season, the Buckeyes should have killed any worries by now. There was plenty of concern about Ohio State football after the first week of the 2022 season as the then-No. 2-ranked team in the country struggled mightily to move the ball consistently against an admittedly good Notre Dame defense. That caused the Buckeyes to drop to No. 3 in the polls, but all they’ve done since is make the case that they should be back up at No. 2 or perhaps even up at No. 1.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO