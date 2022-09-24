Read full article on original website
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
Mathieu van der Poel: Dutch cyclist pleads guilty to common assault of girls on eve of world championships
Dutch cycling star Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to overturn a conviction for assaulting two teenage girls in a Sydney hotel the night before the men’s world championship road race. The Tour de France stage winner was arrested hours before Sunday’s race in Wollongong where the 27-year-old was...
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits
Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
Mixed doubles snooker: Nutcharut Wongharuthai & Neil Robertson win title
Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai won the World Mixed doubles title as they beat English pair Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2. In the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991, Selby hit a 108 break in the opening frame. Robertson hit a 69 to level...
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Crash
Last week Kyle Busch finished 34th and was knocked out of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs as a result. Unfortunately, he's been hit with more bad luck at the EchoPark Automotive 500 and is once again finishing his racing day early. During Stage 1 of the race at Texas Motor Speedway,...
NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday
The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
NASCAR Race Turns Shockingly Violent as Driver Andrew Grady Throws Punches at Davey Callihan
Word of advice to all the NASCAR Roots drivers out there: Don’t ever give fellow driver Andrew Grady the bird. You just might get Mike Tyson’d. Just ask Davey Callihan, who was on the receiving end of a few direct shots from Grady at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Competing to race in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the two got into an accident together during the first of four 25-lap qualifying heats to determine who makes the 40-car field for the race. TV cameras picked up the aftermath of the accident, showing Grady throwing multiple punches through the window of Callihan’s car.
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
Formula 1: There was supposed to be a race over the weekend
There was once scheduled to be a Formula 1 race this past weekend, but the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi Autodrom was canceled before the 2022 season began. The 2020 Formula 1 schedule was overhauled as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions, and the 2021 schedule also saw a significant number of changes due to the same.
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini lose Laver Cup doubles as Team World hit back
Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime helped Team World make a winning start to the final day of the Laver Cup in London by downing Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in a doubles contest.Team Europe held an 8-4 advantage after Saturday’s action but their lead was cut to a single point after a thrilling clash opened up proceedings at the O2 on Sunday.Murray and Berrettini took the opening set but Auger-Aliassime produced a number of sumptuous shots alongside doubles specialist Sock to earn a 2-6 6-3 10-8 victory in one hour and 35 minutes.One for the ages.@JackSock92 and @felixtennis find a...
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris
Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
WATCH: Surprise Title Change Takes Place At WWE Live Event
It really can come out of nowhere. Titles are one of the most important things in all of wrestling. They designate who the top stars in the promotion are supposed to be and give the fans something to notice. With so many championships, it can be difficult to find a way to make each one stand out. A gimmick can help, and that was on display this weekend at a live event.
