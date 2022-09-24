ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo continues to tease with offensive ability

The Miami Heat are tipping off training camp, like every other NBA team and in every other year before an NBA season. That’s a custom, a standard. What has also become custom, it seems, is Bam Adebayo teasing fans and the Miami Heat alike with his offensive ability in the preseason days, only to show only mere increments of it all during the regular season.
