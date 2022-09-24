ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Comments / 35

So WRONG
3d ago

That's what happens when parents aren't allowed to correct or discipline their children. She was a bad kid. Lock her up. She's not going to be able to function in society. Let the state take her.

Reply(3)
16
karmen
3d ago

those 2 girls need to be lock up not come out until the get help

Reply
12
Shane
3d ago

Wow! These comments are cracking me the hell up. Some of these young people are Lucifer's offsprings.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
NBC News

Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip

Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Parker, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Georgia State
Lufkin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Weatherford, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

2 hospitalized after young girls plotted to kill their families, sheriff says

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl and her father have been hospitalized after police say she shot him and then herself at their Weatherford home Tuesday evening.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence.When sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting, they found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.Both were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.Investigators said the girl is believed...
WEATHERFORD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
People

Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog

Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019 A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman. According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019. KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside...
ARLINGTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances

A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
Fox News

Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower

A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
960 The Ref

Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Girl, 12, shot her father and then herself in elaborate murder pact with friend, police say

A 12-year-old girl shot her father and turned the gun on herself after plotting with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities say. The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is a minor, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside her home in Weatherford, Texas, around 11.30pm on 20 September, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Inside the residence, authorities found the 38-year-old father of the girl, who had been shot in the stomach. They were both airlifted to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, officials said. According to...
WEATHERFORD, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy