So WRONG
3d ago
That's what happens when parents aren't allowed to correct or discipline their children. She was a bad kid. Lock her up. She's not going to be able to function in society. Let the state take her.
Reply(3)
16
karmen
3d ago
those 2 girls need to be lock up not come out until the get help
Reply
12
Shane
3d ago
Wow! These comments are cracking me the hell up. Some of these young people are Lucifer's offsprings.
Reply
4
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
Former Texas detective pleads guilty to killing ex-wife, his daughter, and her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Texas (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his ex-wife, his adopted daughter, and her boyfriend after crashing into their car and shooting them in 2021. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13, that Stephen Broderick entered the plea for capital murder...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
2 hospitalized after young girls plotted to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 12-year-old girl and her father have been hospitalized after police say she shot him and then herself at their Weatherford home Tuesday evening.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the residence.When sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting, they found the 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head. Her 38-year-old father was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said.Both were taken to local hospitals where their conditions are unknown.Investigators said the girl is believed...
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019 A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman. According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019. KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside...
Houston Teen Lured to Her Death by 3 Acquaintances
A Houston teenager found slain by the side of the road after vanishing following her work shift was killed by three acquaintances, police say. Emily Rodriguez-Avil, 16, was allegedly picked up after work by ex-boyfriend Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, before the trio shot her and left her body by the side of County Road 3550. Rodriguez-Avil was found in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in neighboring Liberty County, still wearing her uniform from Niko Niko's, a Houston-area Greek restaurant. During a press conference on Friday, Houston authorities said the three confessed to the murder but offered different motives. Alvarez-Flores was initially arrested on Sept. 16 for attempting to alter or destroy a phone with evidence in it, before she ultimately admitted to her role in the murder, police said. It was her arrest that led investigators to the other two offenders. Authorities say they’re still examining the possibility of gang links to the case.Read it at Houston Chronicle
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
Texas boy reportedly drowns while taking a shower
A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
Fired Cop in ‘Rural’ Texas Accused of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Is Acquitted by All-White Jury, Lawyer Says
A 24-year-old former small town Texas police officer accused of murdering an unarmed Black man in 2020 was acquitted by an all-white jury on Thursday, one day after he took the stand in his own defense. There was no dispute that Shaun Lucas shot and killed 31-year-old Jonathan Price outside...
Top Texas law enforcement official vowed to fire any officer who didn't respond during Uvalde school shooting
Police officers from multiple departments waited for over an hour before shooting the gunman who had barricaded himself inside a classroom.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City
A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Girl, 12, shot her father and then herself in elaborate murder pact with friend, police say
A 12-year-old girl shot her father and turned the gun on herself after plotting with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities say. The girl, who has not been publicly identified because she is a minor, was found with a gunshot wound to the head outside her home in Weatherford, Texas, around 11.30pm on 20 September, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Inside the residence, authorities found the 38-year-old father of the girl, who had been shot in the stomach. They were both airlifted to hospitals and their conditions are unknown, officials said. According to...
