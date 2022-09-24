Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
bethesdamagazine.com
Business skyrockets at Rockville bakery named by Bon Appétit as one of 50 best new restaurants
The decision that three Palestinian brothers made to make and sell the Middle Eastern cuisine they grew up eating was recently validated when their Rockville bakery was named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Bon Appétit magazine. “It was a mix of shocked and excited and...
mocoshow.com
Lovesac is Coming to Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown
Specialty furniture brand Lovesac is planning to open a new location in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown. The company’s name comes from the brand’s original Durafoam-filled bean bags called Sacs and will be located at 111 Crown Park Ave, next to LA Fitness in the space that was formerly home to Couture Bridal of Maryland (which is now located at 322 East Diamond Ave in Gaithersburg).
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Cabin John Village; Pizza, Subs, Sushi, and More
Cabin John Village, formerly known as the Cabin John shopping center and mall, is named for the adjacent creek and regional park. It has been a pillar of the Potomac community since 1967 and was acquired by EDENS in 2016. Per EDENS: “EDENS has transformed the traditional shopping center experience into a welcoming communal environment that naturally fosters meaningful social interaction. Complementary retail options include a curated mix of home goods, dining, health and wellness and more outdoor greenspace welcomes the opportunity for community events.” Below you’ll see a list of some of the places coming soon to the shopping center:
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
foresthillsconnection.com
Uptown Market to close permanently on Oct. 2, three years after opening
Uptown Market will open to customers for the last time on Sunday, October 2nd. The market and cafe posted this message on its Facebook page on September 24th:. With very heavy hearts, we have some sad news to share. Uptown Market will be closing permanently. Our last day of service...
Inaugural 40 Fest in Frederick highlights music artists, others
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The inaugural 40 Fest took place this weekend, showcasing hip-hop and R&B artists from the area. “I’m a west side child. I grew up on the west side of Frederick. We call it the Golden Mile. A lot of resources have been removed and reallocated to other parts […]
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
Business Monthly
Pasta Plus reopens with limited service￼
Laurel’s beloved Pasta Plus restaurant has reopened, albeit with extremely limited menu choices and pickup limited to specific hours on only a few days during the month. Orders can only be placed through the restaurant’s online ordering portal. “We are adding more items to our store as we...
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
mocoshow.com
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Nights
Showing posts with label Rockville forecast. Show all posts. Will Hurricane Ian hit the Washington D.C. area? This newest track shows it's very likely. Hurricane Ian's current location is 325 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida, according to the National Hurricane center. But after Ian hits the Gulf Coast of Florida - currently anticipated to occur Thursday - as a potential Category 4 storm upon landfall, will its path ultimately affect the Washington, D.C. area, including Rockville and Montgomery County in Maryland? Accuweather's latest track shows a very good chance that it will.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Baltimore 2022
Over 62% of Americans enjoy eating sushi. Perhaps no other food is as synonymous with Japanese culture as sushi. Those who have never tried it can probably guess it’s raw fish served on vinegared rice. The fact that there’s a whole restaurant dedicated to this one dish speaks volumes about its popularity in Baltimore. The narrow alleys and old buildings house some of the best Sushi restaurants here. If you love sushi as we do, you will want to read our list of the best places to get your fix in Baltimore. Whether you are looking for a casual lunch spot or a more upscale dinner setting, we’ve got you covered with this concise guide to the top 20 sushi restaurants in town.
WJLA
Marriott cuts ribbon to open new global headquarters in downtown Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International opened its global headquarters in downtown Bethesda with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week following six years of planning, design, and construction. The 21-story, 785,000-square-foot building is the new workplace for corporate associates, supporting more than 8,100 hotels in 139 countries and territories around the...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Rarely Seen Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Found in Gaithersburg
“Rare sighting!” wrote the Audubon Naturalist Society (ANS) after local nature lover Carol Lightfoot found and showed ANS’ Conservation Outreach Manager Gregg Trilling an insect friend identified as a Hickory Horned Devil during a soccer match in Gaithersburg. The Hickory Horned Devil is most often observed when it...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
northernvirginiamag.com
Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It
From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
