Battle Creek, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting

Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek

In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Clear The Family Homestead Of Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County

Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

VIDEO: 40 Years Ago Iron Maiden & Judas Priest Invade Kalamazoo

With the Judas Priest show at the Wings Event Center only a few weeks away, I thought it would be fun to take a look back 40 years ago when both Priest & Maiden and Axe played the THEN Wings Stadium on September 26th. 1982. The tour was to support Judas Priest's Screaming For Vengeance album. Earlier in the year, Iron Maiden actually came through Kalamazoo and debuted their new singer Bruce Dickenson in front of the Kalamazoo crowd. But before they did that, they did an appearance at one of the most iconic businesses in Kalamazoo from the past 50 years, Boogie Records.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Battle Creek, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson

There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween

I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Rare Kalamazoo 1918 Roamer Sold At Auction For $95,200

This incredible piece of engineering, a 1918 Roamer Model C-6-54 Sport Tourer, which sold at auction back in 2020 for $95,200 is the only one of its kind known to exist, and it was made right here in Kalamazoo. The car, which was listed for sale by the well known RM Sotheby's has actually won tons of awards, most recently in 2017 when it scored 99.75 points out of 100 in judging, which was good enough to win a CCCA First Place award. Keeping track of a car that's 104 years old isn't easy, but Sotheby's had plenty of info on it:
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop

Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

A Friendly Suggestion For Making Bike Lanes Safer in Kalamazoo

Here's why the new Downtown Kalamazoo bike lanes are dangerous and how to fix them. Don't get me wrong, I am thrilled that Downtown Kalamazoo is frequently looking for new ways to improve our experience and increase safety for bike riders and pedestrians. However, the confusion the new bike lanes have caused has very little to do with drivers getting used to the change and more to do with the clunky design.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant

Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

East Oak Square in East Lansing Is Gravesite To Saddlebred Horse

For many people including myself, the East Oak Square shopping center in East Lansing is no different than any other strip mall, except for the fact that it's actually the gravesite of an American Saddlebred Horse named Oklahoma Peavine. But why is there a random gravesite next to a fire hydrant in front of a strip mall? Because those who haven't been around as long may not know that the site of this strip mall was once farmland. Luckily, there were people out there who wanted to preserve the grave when it was first discovered. TBHeritage looks back at the importance of the horse and its history:
EAST LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo

Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

