Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting
Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek
In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
Clear The Family Homestead Of Hazardous Waste In Calhoun County
Now is the time for Calhoun County residents to begin clearing hazardous waste and scrap tires from the family homestead. It’s an age-old problem that has plagued humanity since environmental awareness struck the community. In times past, our forefathers simply chucked that half-empty paint can into the trash bin and it was mission accomplished. But times have changed, with the awareness that many of the household items that have lost their usefulness cannot be simply tossed into the dumpster and carted off to the landfill. Many items contain toxic substances that leach into the water table and eventually out of that annoying dripping faucet in the kitchen.
VIDEO: 40 Years Ago Iron Maiden & Judas Priest Invade Kalamazoo
With the Judas Priest show at the Wings Event Center only a few weeks away, I thought it would be fun to take a look back 40 years ago when both Priest & Maiden and Axe played the THEN Wings Stadium on September 26th. 1982. The tour was to support Judas Priest's Screaming For Vengeance album. Earlier in the year, Iron Maiden actually came through Kalamazoo and debuted their new singer Bruce Dickenson in front of the Kalamazoo crowd. But before they did that, they did an appearance at one of the most iconic businesses in Kalamazoo from the past 50 years, Boogie Records.
Battle Creek Racer Once Raced This 103 Year-Old Rare Harley Davidson
There was a Battle Creek racer who once had the pleasure of owning a SUPER rare bike and raced it in the 1930s. The bike now resides at Dave's Wheels Through Time In North Carolina, and not much is known about the Battle Creek resident Cliff Palmer, but he was victorious in multiple races throughout Southwest Michigan and even in Jackson. A photo of the bike was recently shared from the shop, where it currently resides:
Share the Warmth this Fall By Donating Winter Gear To West Michigan families
As the colder fall and winter months approach, you might be pulling out that heavy winter coat or figuring out where exactly you put your children's winter gear. Unfortunately, not many people have the luxury that we have been blessed with. Being able to afford the proper winter gear for themselves and their family.
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween
I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Rare Kalamazoo 1918 Roamer Sold At Auction For $95,200
This incredible piece of engineering, a 1918 Roamer Model C-6-54 Sport Tourer, which sold at auction back in 2020 for $95,200 is the only one of its kind known to exist, and it was made right here in Kalamazoo. The car, which was listed for sale by the well known RM Sotheby's has actually won tons of awards, most recently in 2017 when it scored 99.75 points out of 100 in judging, which was good enough to win a CCCA First Place award. Keeping track of a car that's 104 years old isn't easy, but Sotheby's had plenty of info on it:
Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop
Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
Fleeing Motorist Fires Shots At Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies
A 39-year-old man was arrested, Tuesday evening, after fleeing Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies in a vehicle pursuit, and firing shots from his driver-side window during the chase. The man had been involved in a police chase earlier in the day, in Branch County, after being reported as suicidal. At...
A Friendly Suggestion For Making Bike Lanes Safer in Kalamazoo
Here's why the new Downtown Kalamazoo bike lanes are dangerous and how to fix them. Don't get me wrong, I am thrilled that Downtown Kalamazoo is frequently looking for new ways to improve our experience and increase safety for bike riders and pedestrians. However, the confusion the new bike lanes have caused has very little to do with drivers getting used to the change and more to do with the clunky design.
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
East Oak Square in East Lansing Is Gravesite To Saddlebred Horse
For many people including myself, the East Oak Square shopping center in East Lansing is no different than any other strip mall, except for the fact that it's actually the gravesite of an American Saddlebred Horse named Oklahoma Peavine. But why is there a random gravesite next to a fire hydrant in front of a strip mall? Because those who haven't been around as long may not know that the site of this strip mall was once farmland. Luckily, there were people out there who wanted to preserve the grave when it was first discovered. TBHeritage looks back at the importance of the horse and its history:
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
