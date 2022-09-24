For many people including myself, the East Oak Square shopping center in East Lansing is no different than any other strip mall, except for the fact that it's actually the gravesite of an American Saddlebred Horse named Oklahoma Peavine. But why is there a random gravesite next to a fire hydrant in front of a strip mall? Because those who haven't been around as long may not know that the site of this strip mall was once farmland. Luckily, there were people out there who wanted to preserve the grave when it was first discovered. TBHeritage looks back at the importance of the horse and its history:

