Animals have to ruin everything. South street used to be fun…now who wants to go there with all the animals who clearly have no regard for human life. Disgusting! Philadelphia has become a sesspool of crime and you can blame that on the major and Krasner!
Remember when throwing down was the furthest a disagreement got and once it was over, it was over. The failure to educate and govern is directly responsible. Notice how blatant shootings have spread. Not just north and west of city hall. It’s now abundant all over. So from that aspect, I guess Larry Krasner equaled the playing field as he intended. See, it’s harder to raise people up so some decide to lower the standards of acceptability. Good job DAO. SMH be safe people.
South street went down yrs ago ppl are going down south street just to have a shoot out that’s what they call fun smh
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Comments / 82