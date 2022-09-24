Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
NJ residents, hit hard by Ida in 2021, stay positive as Ian heads north
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation. More than 8 inches of rain was reported in Bound Brook last year, but business owners...
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Port Chester paints directional arrows at accident-prone intersection
The Village of Port Chester put into place new safety measures aimed at preventing car accidents.
Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay suffers damaging fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner set to reopen on Saturday
The Long Island landmark was badly damaged by a fire earlier in September
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers
One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caught on Camera: Bear knocks over sheds in Dobbs Ferry
The viewer says the bear woke them up by knocking over their shed and their neighbor's shed.
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
FDNY: Bronx structure fire displaces several families; 4 people injured
An early morning fire has ripped through the top floor of a home leaving four people injured and several families without a home in the Bronx.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Officials give update on safety improvements for 'worst' intersections
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora says the impending improvements to a handful of local intersections, including one that's been ranked one of the most dangerous in the country, are a long time coming.
Authorities: Woman killed in weekend house fire in Somerville
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed in a fire over the weekend.
Bronx family demands landlord take action after years of constant flooding
A Bronx family is demanding answers from their landlord after constant flooding in their Wakefield apartment for nearly a decade. The McIntosh family says they’ve faced flooding issues at 4382 Furman Ave. for seven years. “Usually, it comes up quietly. So, you'll just come to use the bathroom and...
Yonkers holding emergency training classes for residents, families
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is a joint effort between the city, police and the Office of Emergency Management to teach residents how to plan for a disaster, how to respond to emergencies and how to help your neighbor and community during one.
Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica
A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica.
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
