New York City, NY

Bronx family demands landlord take action after years of constant flooding

A Bronx family is demanding answers from their landlord after constant flooding in their Wakefield apartment for nearly a decade. The McIntosh family says they’ve faced flooding issues at 4382 Furman Ave. for seven years. “Usually, it comes up quietly. So, you'll just come to use the bathroom and...
BRONX, NY

