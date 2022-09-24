Read full article on original website
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
Former Scoutmaster, para-educator to appeal sexual-exploitation sentence
A 46-year-old former para-educator and Scoutmaster, who was sentenced to a total of 10 years on sex-abuse charges, has filed a notice of appeal in Clinton County Court. Earlier, David Chad Baker, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Sept. 1, Baker was sentenced to a total of up to 10 years – up to five years for each count.
Police: Suspect asked for jumper cables, then took victim’s purse
A 39-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he asked a victim if she had jumper cables, then took off with her purse. Terry Holst Jr., who was arrested on a warrant, faces a charge of second-degree robbery, court records say. Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 14,...
Bettendorf Police: Suspect had loaded gun, marijuana, in car where he slept
A 45-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he had a loaded gun and marijuana in a car where they found him sleeping in a motel parking lot. Andrew Phillips faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and having no drug tax stamp, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, court records say.
Missing 3-year-old girl found safe
A missing 3-year-old girl was found safe Sunday. The Moline Police Department posted on Facebook saying the girl was found and returned to her family. She originally went missing around 6 p.m. in the area of 48th Street Place and 18th Avenue. In just a few hours, the department’s post...
Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13
On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
Head out on the highway to help Toys for Tots!
ABATE of Iowa – District 15 and the USMC Reserves invite you to participate in the 38th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run October 2. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. at Walmart, located at 3101 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The ride leaves at 1:00 p.m. and ends at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot, located at 2121 Kimberly Rd., Bettendorf.
Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away
Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
Pet of the Week | Marvin
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Marvin is 1 ½ year-old gentle giant and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Parents outspoken on school plans
Parents will be getting surveys soon regarding changes for the Davenport Community School District. This comes as the district looks at its long range plan for its campuses. “I feel like a broken record stating this all the time,” Davenport School Board President Daniel Gosa said. “I feel like there’s a lot of misconception out there I’ve heard from city council members this board has not had any discussions on pathways. It has been through the Long Range Planning and Facilites Committee, which included a staff member and parent from every school.”
Country star, QC native Margo Price coming to Iowa City
Aledo native and country singer-songwriter Margo Price will read from and talk about her new memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It” on Oct. 22 in Iowa City. Price, a 39-year-old Aledo native, will appear at Prairie Lights (15 S. Dubuque St., Iowa City) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of her national book tour.
Railroad merger hearings to begin
Three days of hearings begin Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. We’re watching this closely in the Quad Cities because it could triple train traffic along the Mississippi River from Muscatine through the Quad Cities and Clinton. The Surface Transportation Board...
2022 Student Hunger Drive kicks off soon
After last year’s Student Hunger Drive raised a record 734,781 meals, the Quad Cities event will return this year on Monday, Oct. 3, concluding Nov. 10. This year, with fewer food donations from USDA programs and manufacturers/distributors and increased costs for families, the Student Hunger Drive is “paramount to increasing the Food Bank’s supplies and varieties of food to distribute to community members in need,” according to a Tuesday release from River Bend Food Bank.
Two Monmouth grads to receive school’s highest honor
Accomplished public servant Karen Krueger ’72 of Arlington, Va., and high-tech industrialist Hiroyuki Fujita ’92 of Cleveland are two Monmouth College alumni who will be inducted this year into its Hall of Achievement, the highest honor the college bestows upon its graduates. Krueger and Fujita will be inducted...
QC road work may cause travel delays
The City of Rock Island has announced work will begin on sealing cracks and joints on some area roads. Beginning Wednesday, September 28, work will start on the following:. According to a release, no parking on the street will be allowed while the contractor is working in each area. Access to residential and commercial properties will be maintained as much as possible, but there will be periods when this is not possible, due to the contractor working directly in front of the drive and the filler material drying.
REVIEW: New Mockingbird show is powerful, heartbreaking, dazzling
The beautiful Mockingbird on Main in downtown Davenport keeps rocking it with new (original), passionate productions by local artists. Their latest, Alex Richardson’s “Their Town” (a modern adaptation of the classic “Our Town”) is a shining example of what all theater should be (and too often is not) — bold, innovative, creative, thought-provoking, excellently acted, emotional and NEW!
New pottery festival coming to Bishop Hill
A new pottery festival is coming to Bishop Hill, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will take place on the north side of the village park, next to J. Goard Pottery. The Bishop Hill Pottery Festival will not only include pottery but other forms of art as well — basketry, woodwork, stained glass, quilting, jewelry, and more, according to a Tuesday release.
New Playcrafters show and 2023 season announced
Playcrafters Barn Theatre at 4950 35th Ave., Moline, continues its 2022 season with “Sylvia,” by A.R. Gurney, directed by Kathy Graham. The play runs Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as...
Hawkeyes Kid Captain: Adam Arp
A 16-year-old Williamsburg boy will be the Kid Captain when Hawkeyes host Michigan on Saturday. An ultrasound showed that Adam Arp would be born with serious health conditions, including spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord forms improperly. University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital neurosurgeons...
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
