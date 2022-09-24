Karis' Cause volunteers donate $25K to James Cancer Hospital for therapy clinic

NEWARK − Karis’ Cause, a charitable organization providing assistance and a sense of relief to families impacted by childhood cancer, presented a check Thursday at The James Cancer Hospital for $25,000 for a proton therapy clinic.

The clinic, which opens in 2023, is a joint venture between Ohio State University and Nationwide Children's Hospital serving children and adults.

The Karis' Cause financial gift will be focused on a virtual reality technology that reduces anxiety and pain for children as they complete therapies and MRIs. Proton therapy is especially effective with brain tumors.

Marci Harbage, who teaches at Garfield Elementary School in Heath, is the volunteer leader of Karis' Cause, which supports courageous children and their families in their journey until there is a cure for childhood cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,

On 9 a.m. Saturday, Karis' Cause will begin its eighth annual 5K at the Newark Rotary Park on Sharon Valley Road. Race proceeds could reach a record $80,000.

Emily Collins, assistant director of leadership annual giving for Ohio State University's Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

"An amazing gift was just received on behalf of pediatric radiation oncology," Collins said. "This gift will support virtual reality for children undergoing radiation. There is a lot of research being done at Ohio State about the incredible benefits of helping children reduce anxiety before treatment."

Harbage, Karis' aunt, and Marc and Connie Guthrie, Karis' grandparents, explain on the website the origins of the organization.

"Karis’ Cause came to be on Labor Day weekend 2014, when 2-year-old Karis was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia," they wrote. "We’ll never forget that night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, when the doctor told us the news. We realized this was a journey a family should not take alone.

"While spending 40 days in NCH, Karis and her entire family had so much support from others. In addition to Karis having good health, we wanted something good to come out of her journey. As you can probably guess, we named our group “Karis’ Cause”, because without Karis and her amazing courage, we wouldn’t have had the motivation to start this volunteer group."

For more information on Karis' Cause, visit: www.KarisCause.org and www.facebook.com/KarisCause.