Washington, DC

104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Who Stormed The Capitol Gets Day In Court

A year and a half after the January 6th insurrection, many of those involved are facing the consequences of what happened on that day. An Iowa construction worker has been found guilty of all charges relating to his actions on January 6th, 2021. Video footage was found of Doug Jensen of Des Moines joining in on the riots at the Capitol building several weeks before President Joe Biden took office.
DES MOINES, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Iowa

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Iowa using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad

Nothing happens in a campaign commercial by accident. Strategists plan every word and image, with the candidate’s approval. Directors may film many takes to get the perfect cadence for every line. So Iowans should understand: The racist tropes in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest TV ad are deliberate. Here’s “Still Works,” which the governor’s campaign launched on Sept. […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds race-baits in campaign’s new TV ad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Washington, DC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Railroad merger hearings to begin

Three days of hearings begin Wednesday focused on the proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. We’re watching this closely in the Quad Cities because it could triple train traffic along the Mississippi River from Muscatine through the Quad Cities and Clinton. The Surface Transportation Board...
CLINTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud

Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa middle schooler expelled for bringing gun to school

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Monday night, the Johnston School Board voted to expel the middle school student who brought a gun to school earlier this month. Superintendent Laura Kacer recommended expulsion during a closed session. According to the email sent out by the district earlier this month, a few students...
JOHNSTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC volunteers among energy crews who will help with hurricane efforts

MidAmerican Energy will send an emergency response team, including Quad City volunteers, to Georgia to assist with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts. At the request of Georgia Power, MidAmerican will send an emergency response team consisting of nearly 80 employees, including line crews, supervisory and support teams, as well as utility trucks and equipment, a news release says.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Capitol
I-Rock 93.5

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Meet the Democrat running for Iowa’s redest U.S. House district

Democrat Ryan Melton, running for the U.S. House of Representatives against Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra, said he was inspired to run following the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Melton said since the insurrection, democracy has been in danger. “There’s a perfect storm brewing right now about the values...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA

