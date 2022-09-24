ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker, TX

Booker set to meet Morton at Highland Park in neutral-site contest

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wc2zV_0i8cVv3U00

How long has it been since the Booker Kiowas started 4-1? Not even their head coach is sure.

"Man, I don't know," Nic Williams said earlier in the week. "Probably 2014."

The last Booker team to finish the season with a winning record was back in 2014. They were the last group of Kiowas to make the playoffs. Since then, there hasn't been a lot of winning at 600 Main Street.

Until now.

The Kiowas are 3-1 entering Saturday's contest against Morton. With a victory, they have a chance to enter their bye week three games over .500 before beginning district play. It's not a position many expected the Kiowas to be entering the season.

Booker won just once all of last season, a non-district game against Memphis. When Boys Ranch got its first win since 2016 last year, it came against the Kiowas. Williams was stepping into his first head coaching gig. They were starting a quarterback who played offensive line until this past summer.

Yet here they are. In a position to quadruple their win total from last season.

Williams was just named the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2A Coach of the Week. That converted offensive lineman (Hugo Avila) just threw six touchdown passes against Memphis on Homecoming night. Everything seems to have come together for Booker.

"It feels good man," Williams said. "I can just imagine how our kids feel. They do a great job weekly, in the weight room and on the field. We do a good job with all of that and I just put it all on our kids, man. Our kids are good."

Booker has gotten it done thanks to outstanding play on defense.

Erick Ramirez and Juice Williams have been standouts. Eduardo Cruz is tied for second in the Panhandle with five sacks while Jared Rosales is tied for first with six. Eduin Gallegos leads the Panhandle with five interceptions and nearly had four against Memphis (he dropped two on fourth-down attempts).

Jesus Jimenez has been outstanding in the run game, receiving game, and on defense. Avila seemed to have a breakout party last week and Leo Banuelos is one of the biggest receivers in the Panhandle at 6-foot-5.

It all adds up to a successful year so far for the Kiowas, who are set to take on Morton (2-2) in a neutral-site contest at 5 pm. Saturday at Amarillo Highland Park’s Hornet Stadium. The Indians are coming off a 24-0 loss to Boys Ranch.

"Our (defensive coordinator) puts together a great game plan every single week," Williams said. "We try to go out there and execute that every time. We do a good job on defense which transfers over to our offense and I think that's why we're successful."

MORTON VS. BOOKER

Non-district football

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amarillo Highland Park High School

Records: Morton 2-2; Booker 3-1

Coverage: Follow @hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
towntalkradio.com

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

The Big 12 Conference decided today Monday, Sept 26, 2022 to hand down a punishment for Texas Tech University Athletics. This stems from the fans “rushing the field after the Red Raiders win over the University of Texas in overtime 37-34. This was the first time since 2008, the Red Raiders beat UT at Jones AT&T Stadium and this is only the second time a coach at Tech beat UT in their first season at Tech. Here is what the Big 12 put out.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booker, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Memphis, TX
City
Morton, TX
City
Boys Ranch, TX
Talk 1340

Stunning Timelapse Shows the Jones AT&T Stadium Fill With Red

This weekend was a dream come true for Red Raider fans. Not only did we beat one of our biggest rivals, but we did it on our home turf for the first time since 2008. What really makes games like these so special is not only our team's strong performance and success, but the fans that share these moments with the team they love. Texas Tech fans are the best in college football, and sitting in The Jones while our team plays is one of the most powerful things you can experience.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas Football 2a Coach
vivathematadors.com

My weekend in Lubbock

This past weekend, I traveled with my girlfriend and a group of friends to Lubbock for the Texas game because, like most, we figured it would be the last time Texas made the journey to the Jones. We stayed close to campus in a hotel and when I walked in I was immediately greeted on the elevator with some Tech fans who were understandably excited about the weekend. “Horns down” was the greeting and the sentiment was exchanged. I was looking forward to a great weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34

2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
AUSTIN, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy