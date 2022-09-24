Booker set to meet Morton at Highland Park in neutral-site contest

How long has it been since the Booker Kiowas started 4-1? Not even their head coach is sure.

"Man, I don't know," Nic Williams said earlier in the week. "Probably 2014."

The last Booker team to finish the season with a winning record was back in 2014. They were the last group of Kiowas to make the playoffs. Since then, there hasn't been a lot of winning at 600 Main Street.

Until now.

The Kiowas are 3-1 entering Saturday's contest against Morton. With a victory, they have a chance to enter their bye week three games over .500 before beginning district play. It's not a position many expected the Kiowas to be entering the season.

Booker won just once all of last season, a non-district game against Memphis. When Boys Ranch got its first win since 2016 last year, it came against the Kiowas. Williams was stepping into his first head coaching gig. They were starting a quarterback who played offensive line until this past summer.

Yet here they are. In a position to quadruple their win total from last season.

Williams was just named the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 2A Coach of the Week. That converted offensive lineman (Hugo Avila) just threw six touchdown passes against Memphis on Homecoming night. Everything seems to have come together for Booker.

"It feels good man," Williams said. "I can just imagine how our kids feel. They do a great job weekly, in the weight room and on the field. We do a good job with all of that and I just put it all on our kids, man. Our kids are good."

Booker has gotten it done thanks to outstanding play on defense.

Erick Ramirez and Juice Williams have been standouts. Eduardo Cruz is tied for second in the Panhandle with five sacks while Jared Rosales is tied for first with six. Eduin Gallegos leads the Panhandle with five interceptions and nearly had four against Memphis (he dropped two on fourth-down attempts).

Jesus Jimenez has been outstanding in the run game, receiving game, and on defense. Avila seemed to have a breakout party last week and Leo Banuelos is one of the biggest receivers in the Panhandle at 6-foot-5.

It all adds up to a successful year so far for the Kiowas, who are set to take on Morton (2-2) in a neutral-site contest at 5 pm. Saturday at Amarillo Highland Park’s Hornet Stadium. The Indians are coming off a 24-0 loss to Boys Ranch.

"Our (defensive coordinator) puts together a great game plan every single week," Williams said. "We try to go out there and execute that every time. We do a good job on defense which transfers over to our offense and I think that's why we're successful."

MORTON VS. BOOKER

Non-district football

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amarillo Highland Park High School

Records: Morton 2-2; Booker 3-1

Coverage: Follow @hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.