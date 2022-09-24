ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Middleton sweeps over Craig in Big Eight football conference loss

By TOM MILLER Special to The Gazette
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE—Middleton High School is renovating its football stadium.

It would not be surprising if some of the members of the football team’s offensive line were doing the work of bulldozers.

The Cardinals’ massive line controlled Janesville Craig’s defense and led the visitors to a 35-7 Big Eight Conference victory over the Cougars at Monterey Stadium on Friday night.

Middleton running back Bryce Falk ran through holes the entire game, finishing with 222 yards on 31 carries. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior scored four touchdowns from 1, 7, 3 and 15 yards out.

Craig trailed just 7-0 at half, and 14-7 with 3:52 left in the third quarter when quarterback Jake Schaffner swept in for a score from three yards out. Lilli Rick added the extra point.

But Middleton responded with seven straight runs, including five by Falk, who concluded the 64-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run.

Including the tight end, the Cardinals’ starting line goes 6-foot-8, 240; 6-6, 250; 6-1, 255; 6-1, 290; 6-2, 270 and 6-6, 285.

That size is a challenge to deal with, especially for a two-way player such as Craig’s Owen Shucha.

“We didn’t lose by as much as the scoreboard says,” Craig’s starting running back and linebacker, who is 5-8 and 185 pounds, said. “They’re big. There’s not much you can do.”

Middleton doesn’t play many players on both offense and defense and has enough big bodies to wear teams down.

“We haven’t lost a second half yet,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “We’ve lost a couple of games, but we haven’t lost a second half.”

“That’s a good thing to have in your pocket, when you know you’re going to play well in the second half.”

Middleton outgained Craig 193-70 in the first half but led just 7-0. Craig forced Middeton quarterback Gabe Passini to fumble on one drive, and Craig’s Evan Lawton recovered on the Cougars 49.

Shucha and quarterback Jake Schaffner were able to run for steady gains, and a long Middleton drive was stopped by a string of penalties to close out the half.

“The guys were a little flustered at the end of the first half,” Pertzborn said.

The Cougars still were in the game when Schaffner swept around right end for an apparent 7-yard touchdown that would have put Craig to within 28-13 with the conversion kick pending with nine minutes left in the game.

But the referees nullified the play, apparently because they did not whistle play to begin after spotting the ball after the previous play. The Cougars turned the ball over on downs three plays later.

Craig coach Adam Bunderson said he never got a clear explanation from the officiating crew why the score was waved off.

“That was rough,” he said.

He said the Cardinals’ size and strength was a factor in their 28-7 second-half advantage.

“It just kind of snowballed,” Bunderson said of the loss, which dropped his team to 3-2-1 overall and 2-2 in the Big Eight. “We have a bunch of resilient kids. We expected better.”

Pertzborn recognized the Cougars’ effort.

“Craig played very hard, and they have very, very good athletes,” Pertzborn said. “(Schaffner) is a helluva quarterback, and for the most part, he made plays, but our defense made plays at the very end.”

And, as has been the case for many seasons, Middleton had the bulldozers to win the trenches.

Apparently, it isn’t the water in Middleton that is behind its size.

“We got some kids eating rice, that’s for sure,” Pertzborn said. “We’re going to enjoy that while we have it.”

MIDDLETON 35, CRAIG 7

Middleton 7 0 14 14—35

Craig 0 0 7 0—7

Scoring summary: M—Bryce Falk, 1 run (Owen Halvorson kick). M—Falk, 7 run (Halvorson kick). JC—Jake Schaffner, 3 run (Lily Rick kick). M—Falk, 3 run (Halvorson kick). M—Falk, 15 run (Halvorson kick. M—Gabe Passini, 1 run (Halvorson kick).

