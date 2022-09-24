Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Carol E. Valentine, age 77, of Sioux Rapids
Carol E. Valentine, age 77, of Sioux Rapids, Iowa passed away September 27, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Church in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Lone...
stormlakeradio.com
Florence Lucille Stevenson, age 95, of Galva
Florence Lucille Stevenson, age 95, of Galva, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Odebolt Specialty Care of Odebolt, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church of Galva, Iowa. Pastor Nancy Peterson will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Galva Township East Cemetery of Galva, Iowa.
stormlakeradio.com
Linda Freese, age 76, of Wall Lake
Funeral Service for Linda Freese age 76 of Wall Lake, Iowa will be 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 5-7pm at the church. Mrs. Freese died Friday...
stormlakeradio.com
Over 100 Units of Blood Collected at Storm Lake LifeServe Blood Drives This Month
There were 110 units of blood collected at four LifeServe Blood Center drives that were held in Storm Lake in September. The blood drives were hosted to support the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, and over 120 other hospitals served by LifeServe. Several donors hit milestones with their most recent...
stormlakeradio.com
BV Supervisors Hear Update on Navigator Pipeline
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors this (Tues) morning were given a brief update on the Navigator pipeline. Laney Feight is with the CR3 Connect Consulting Group...(audio clip below) Feight said Navigator is in the process of finish up studies to determine exact project placement. The Iowa Association of...
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Central Community College Recognized as Top Workplace
Iowa Central Community College has been named one of the top workplaces in Iowa for large companies employing more than five-hundred people. Iowa Central Community College is based in Fort Dodge, with additional campuses in Storm Lake and Webster City. They also have a few career academies locations, including in Laurens.
stormlakeradio.com
No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Everly
No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in Clay County this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened around 11:30 Saturday morning just south of Everly. 62-year-old Patricia Wright was driving westbound on county road B-24. The other vehicle driven by 56-year-old Lee Harmon of Austin, Texas was southbound on county road M-27. Harmon failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Wright's vehicle. The vehicle driven by Wright came to rest in the southwest ditch, and Harmon's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.
stormlakeradio.com
Senator Ernst Presents Medals to Local Veteran Through BV County VA Office
Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was in Storm Lake this (Mon) morning to present a set of medals to a Buena Vista County veteran who served in World War II. Stanley Peterson, who is an Alta native, was given the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button. Several of Stanley's family members were on hand, including his nephew Todd Peterson, who said the presentation is special to Stanley and the entire family...(audio clip below :14 )
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd 2nd in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
stormlakeradio.com
Pilot Rock NSDAR Constitution Week Quiz Winner Announced
The “Constitution Week Quiz” contest sponsored by the Pilot Rock National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was held recently. The winner of the contest is Karol White of Cherokee. Questions were posted daily on the Cherokee Unite Facebook page from September 17th through the 23rd. The first person who commented with the correct answer was the daily winner.
stormlakeradio.com
Prep Volleyball Results From 9-26-22
Algona beat Storm Lake 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-15) The Tornadoes are now 3-16 and will host Spencer Tuesday night. The Tigers are 5-19 overall, the varsity match will be video streamed at stormlakeradio.com. Ridge View won the Western Valley Conference Tournament Monday night in Correctionville. The Raptors beat Westwood...
stormlakeradio.com
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
stormlakeradio.com
Excavator and Truck Damaged at Dickins Residence
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for those responsible for damaging vehicles at a rural residence in Dickins. The damage was reported by the owner of the property, David Dejong, this past Saturday. Windows were damaged to both an excavator and a truck. No items were stolen from the property at 3170 410th Street in Dickins. Damage is estimated at 850-dollars.
stormlakeradio.com
Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Roundtable
As a part of her 99 County Tour, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today held a roundtable discussion in O’Brien County with the new director of the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Dan Neill, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, and other local law enforcement officials to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
