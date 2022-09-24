No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in Clay County this past weekend. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened around 11:30 Saturday morning just south of Everly. 62-year-old Patricia Wright was driving westbound on county road B-24. The other vehicle driven by 56-year-old Lee Harmon of Austin, Texas was southbound on county road M-27. Harmon failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Wright's vehicle. The vehicle driven by Wright came to rest in the southwest ditch, and Harmon's vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

EVERLY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO