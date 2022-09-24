ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd

Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler

What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf

Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick Business News

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has turned into quite the business woman. Patrick has a number of notable ventures, along with a budding television analyst career, though few things, if any, seem to bring Patrick as much business joy as her podcast. The former race car driver made...
WORLD
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Live Tv#Nbc#Quail Hollow#Americans#International#Golf Channel#Hulu Live Tv
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Veteran Driver On Sunday

The NASCAR world is praying for driver Cody Ware on Sunday afternoon. Ware, 26, was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday afternoon's race. According to reports, the ambulance did not leave the racetrack, which is a promising sign amid the scary news. The NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media. The daughter of the legendary NHL star, who is married to LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, went viral on social media last week. Gretzky had quite the outfit. That's quite a look. "Out of this world," one fan wrote. "Omg...
NHL
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
GOLF
Golf.com

The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter

With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy