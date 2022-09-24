Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas admits Si-woo Kim ‘beat my ass’ after angry reaction to Korean shushing American crowd
Justin Thomas has admitted that he “loved” a highly-competitive singles encounter against Si-woo Kim on the final day of action at the 2022 Presidents Cup.The United States (17 1/2) beat the International team (12 1/2), winning six of the individual matches having established a four-point lead entering the Sunday singles slate.Kim and Thomas opened proceedings in North Carolina with a tight battle eventually decided on the final hole, with the South Korean emerging 1 up to score an early point for his team.Tempers flared between the pair, with Thomas appearing to be angered by Kim’s shushing of the American crowd...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
Golf.com
Where is Tiger Woods? Busy caddying for his son Charlie’s career-low round
If there was any doubt that we’ve transitioned into a new stage of Tiger Woods’ pro golf career, this week answered in a quietly emphatic way. Woods was not on hand in Charlotte, where American golf’s brightest minds and best players were busy at the Presidents Cup.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
Golf Digest
Charlie Woods shoots career low at Notah Begay junior event alongside caddie Tiger
American Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III was in touch with Tiger Woods via phone all week. Woods was a de facto assistant, although he did so from his South Florida home while relaying information to Love that he would notice from television coverage. On Sunday, it was time for...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: The Americans didn’t just win at Quail Hollow. They learned a valuable lesson
CHARLOTTE — The United States celebrated its ninth straight win in the Presidents Cup on Sunday at Quail Hollow Club with beer, cigars and laughter, and rightfully so for dispatching a young and inexperienced—and yes, short-handed—International team that did more than just serve as an accommodating foil.
GolfWRX
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie just cemented his legacy with wild act at the Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama might be the most recognisable player in Japanese golf. He may have also turned down the biggest offer from LIV to date:. However, in terms of showmanship, the 2021 Masters champion can’t hold a candle to his caddie. Shota Hayafuji has bits and pieces of form on...
Golf.com
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
Phil Mickelson Among Four More LIV Golf Players Dropping Out of Suit Against PGA Tour
Only Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein, along with LIV Golf itself, are continuing in litigation alleging the PGA Tour of anti-competitive conduct.
GolfWRX
‘Intentional grounding?’ – Marshal at the Presidents Cup gets more than a little carried away
If you’re going to do a job, do it well or not at all. Becoming a marshal for a professional golf tournament may well just involve holding up the ‘Quiet Please’ paddles on the tee, or you may be called into action, requiring a lot more responsibility.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event
Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
Golf.com
The magic behind Xander Schauffele’s Odyssey O-Works Red putter
With a stroke of his Odyssey O-Works Red 7CH putter on Sunday afternoon, Xander Schauffele locked up the Presidents Cup for the U.S. team in a thorough 17.5-12.5 thumping of the International squad. Outside of the first two wins of his PGA Tour career, the remaining trips to the winner’s circle have come with O-Works Red 7CH in his hands — a winged profile that was released a little more than 5 years ago.
