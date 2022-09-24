Read full article on original website
Park Record
Summit County residents have until Oct. 28 to register to vote
The Summit County Clerk’s Office is in the midst of readying voting equipment and printing ballots with Election Day a little more than a month away. County Clerk Evelyn Furse said ballots are expected to be mailed on Oct. 18 and should arrive later that week. Summit County residents who are not yet registered to vote must do so by 11 days before the election, or by Oct. 28, to cast a ballot.
Park Record
Summit County Council adopts moderate-income housing plan
Summit County officials may spend the next year readying a state-mandated plan intended to boost the community’s affordable housing supply, but the controversial law could also allow for high-density developments in Kimball Junction. The Summit County Council on Monday adopted a moderate-income housing plan for the Snyderville Basin and...
Park Record
Debate is arguably an important part of Park City High School students’ experience
With school back in full swing, the Park City High School debate team is kicking off its season. Excited for the upcoming year, team captains Natalie Best and Cody Rutkowski share their stories and express what makes debate such an integral part of their high school experience. Best and Rutkowski...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Idaho man arrested on multiple charges in I-80 traffic stop
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 41-year-old Idaho man suspected to be in the United States illegally on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sept. 21. A deputy stopped a vehicle with no front bumper traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle after answering several questions from deputies.
Park Record
Parkites from the past live again during the Glenwood Cemetery tours
The dead will rise again to tell their stories on Oct. 1. The Park City Museum’s annual Glenwood Cemetery tours will feature volunteers and actors dressed in period costumes standing at gravesites to talk about and sometimes act out the lives of those buried underneath. There will be two...
Park Record
Oklahoma man killed in an off-road motorcycle accident
A 62-year-old Oklahoma man died from injuries sustained in an off-road motorcycle accident in the Uinta Mountains. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, including Summit County Search and Rescue, as well as park rangers, responded to a Garmin SOS signal on Shingle Creek Trail on Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were en route, a citizen called to report they found an unconscious person on the trail. The caller advised CPR was in progress.
Park Record
Miners honor seniors, who set bar for program
The seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team had their night under the lights at Dozier Field on Monday. The stands were packed, the seniors had their pregame ceremony and they had a big game to play against East. The game didn’t go their way – the Miners lost 2-0 after two East goals in the second half – but a night like Monday’s and a season like this one has meant a lot for Park City’s seniors.
Park Record
Seniors give Miners’ offense a much-needed jolt
When Park City needed points on Friday against Olympus, the Miners turned to their seniors. Quarterback Chase Beyer threw two touchdown passes – one to senior Joseph Eldridge and one to senior Gavin Beichner – and senior Mason Grover led a Park City ground game that rushed for nearly 150 yards against the Titans in the 21-14 win.
