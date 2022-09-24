NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.The Marlins closed out the Mets not long after the Atlanta Braves completed an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left.The teams are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though the path of Hurricane Ian could force a postponement or relocation.The Marlins scored twice against Carrasco (15-7) in the first,...

QUEENS, NY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO