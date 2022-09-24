Read full article on original website
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Livid Yankees fans have never hated Blue Jays more after 4 Aaron Judge walks
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing 61 home runs this season, and the Blue Jays refused to give him any chance at achieving that. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is working hard to be part of the elite 61 single-season home run club. He’s just one away from achieving his goal, and the Toronto Blue Jays made it impossible for him to get that final one on Tuesday night. Yankees fans are understandably waiting to see their player make history, and they’re frustrated by the holdup.
Braves chances of World Series repeat look better with each Ronald Acuña Jr. swing
The Atlanta Braves have been among the World Series favorites much of the season as they look to repeat and now Ronald Acuña Jr. is making it more likely. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year for the franchise’s first ring since 1995, but they did so without the brightest of their young stars, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the lineup after his season was ended prematurely due to a knee injury.
Braves on the verge of completing unique MLB history
If you think bunting is still awesome, good look telling that to the 2022 Atlanta Braves. From the same MLB franchise that brought us Chicks Dig The Long Ball, the Atlanta Braves present to you Bunting Is For The Losers. There was a time when giving up an out to...
Braves fans relieved Ronald Acuña is finally safe after Don Mattingly news
Now that Don Mattingly has been fired as Marlins manager, perhaps Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña can finally rest easy. Acuña was frequently a target of the Marlins during Mattingly’s tenure, even to the point of nearly coming to blows. Acuña coming off the injured list? It...
