Livid Yankees fans have never hated Blue Jays more after 4 Aaron Judge walks

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is chasing 61 home runs this season, and the Blue Jays refused to give him any chance at achieving that. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is working hard to be part of the elite 61 single-season home run club. He’s just one away from achieving his goal, and the Toronto Blue Jays made it impossible for him to get that final one on Tuesday night. Yankees fans are understandably waiting to see their player make history, and they’re frustrated by the holdup.
Braves chances of World Series repeat look better with each Ronald Acuña Jr. swing

The Atlanta Braves have been among the World Series favorites much of the season as they look to repeat and now Ronald Acuña Jr. is making it more likely. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year for the franchise’s first ring since 1995, but they did so without the brightest of their young stars, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the lineup after his season was ended prematurely due to a knee injury.
Braves on the verge of completing unique MLB history

If you think bunting is still awesome, good look telling that to the 2022 Atlanta Braves. From the same MLB franchise that brought us Chicks Dig The Long Ball, the Atlanta Braves present to you Bunting Is For The Losers. There was a time when giving up an out to...
