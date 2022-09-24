Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
skippackfire.com
Solar Panel Fire
Skippack crews were dispatched to a working fire on Serenity Street on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained to a small area above the garage, but the involvement of solar panels presented special hazards as they can produce electricity even when damaged, and the damage can result in their frame and mounts being charged to dangerous voltages. A careful approach is needed when fighting these fires to ensure crew safety. Skippack crews were on scene for approximately 2 1/2 hours. We would like to thank our mutual aid companies Harleysville Community Fire Company, Skippack Emergency Medical Services, Lower Providence Fire Department and Worcester Volunteer Fire Department.
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Fuel stolen from tractor owned by PennDOT
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say, they are looking for someone who stole 12 gallons of diesel fuel from a tractor and broke the fuel cap. According to PSP, sometime between 7:50 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, someone broke a fuel cap to a John Deere tractor […]
Times News
Weatherly library events
The Weatherly library has several events coming up. • The annual library auction is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Packer Township building, Route 903, Weatherly. Basket winners will be chosen at 2 p.m. Preview night is from 6-8 p.m. Friday. There will be food and baked goods. • The...
Times News
Palmerton buying two police vehicles
Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Digital Voice
Steph’s Subs Short Staff Affects Business
Steph’s Subs is a beloved local eatery that many residents of Bloomsburg visit frequently. Yet, this wonderful establishment is lacking the staff to keep it running much longer. Many small businesses have fallen under due to the lack of staffing, especially the food service industry. It is saddening to see such wonderful small businesses being affected so immensely by the lack of workers.
Catalytic converters, gun stolen out of cars in Carbon County
EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County. PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items: […]
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Times News
Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home
A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
