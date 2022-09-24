ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after hours of deliberation, Nexstar’s Raquel Martin reported.

Jensen was caught from multiple angles on video as he led a charge of rioters up the stairs inside the US Capitol. A Capitol Police Officer was able to distract Jensen and lead him and the crowd away from lawmakers who were just feet away behind locked doors.

Jensen admitted that he wanted to be at the front of the crowd so he could show off his ‘QAnon’ t-shirt and give ‘Q’ credit for the attempted-insurrection. Qanon is an absurdist conspiracy that claims elected US officials are secretly ‘lizard people’ who lead a secret child sex cabal housed in a pizzeria in Washington, DC.

Jensen could face decades behind bars following his conviction on seven counts. He will be sentenced at a later date. He remains in federal custody in Washington, D.C.

Robert1
3d ago

20 years sounds good. I'm glad these trials are being held in D.C. with D.C. residents as jurors. Those that experienced what happened throughout the city, because it affected more than the Capitol, should be the ones given the chance to make the convictions.

Tammy Burt
3d ago

what about the man that just ran over and killed a young man because the young man was a republican, and the killer was out the next morning on a 5,000 bond, that democrats let out , how smart are u people, or how about the lady who was shot in the head by a criminal with her 10 month old in the back seat and she's dead and once again he's out free, or the mother and grand mother shot to death and both dead, why do u think you're not hearing about any of this, because democrats don't want u to hear about what their doing, but you jump up and down for someone that wS invited into the capital by capital police, u people are sick and you'd rather have real killers out walking the streets because they say so, why are u not pissed about these people who lost their lives not hurting anyone you ate all responsible u voted for it

Mark Barron
3d ago

yep, very violent. hands wide open. never was a single weapon there that day. I find that odd since Republicans are known for their firearms ownership.

