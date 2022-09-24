ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brbsr_0i8cSW0O00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable.

Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, in some cases, but not impossible.” Trombitas said the FBI has developed a variety of means to track ‘anonymous’ calls very quickly.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re able to hold the person or persons responsible for this accountable,” said Trombitas. “You are not anonymous, there are ways to track you back.”

Parents and students reunite after Licking Valley active shooter report

Ohio law enforcement responded to false active shooter reports in 11 Ohio cities on Friday, including in the areas of Newark, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati . At the reported active shooter incident at Licking Valley High School, the sheriff’s office and Newark police both emphasized there were no shots fired, and no injuries .

With the threats determined "bogus," the next step for law enforcement is to investigate who called them in. The Ohio Department of Public Safety said in a release Friday afternoon that its Ohio School Safety Center is working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center to begin that investigation. Trombitas said students and teachers will probably be interviewed.

“Oftentimes, these cases aren’t committed in a vacuum and there’s somebody that usually knows [someone] was going to try to pull this off," Trombitas said.

Pastor assaulted in Hilltop while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight

Trombitas said the crime can be punishable at the federal level. He hopes holding these callers accountable makes the public aware of the consequences, deterring future swatting calls.

“It’s very unfortunate and it's wrong in so many ways,” said Trombitas. “It makes no sense to do anything like this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 100

#50/50
3d ago

this was probably done to get police to be somewhere else so that way whoever or whatever it was could not be caught or seen. it looks like all those calls kinda run in some what of a line. probably some big shipment of dope needed to get through and what better way to do it while the police is not around.

Reply(3)
9
aquaQueen1
3d ago

This Happened to my husband in our home they don’t care about changing rules or making people pay it’s all about Money and political agenda’s we just in the middle🧐🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply
9
relay
3d ago

The FBI is just as dirty as the person making the calls. Unless the Democratic Party tells them to do something about it they will continue on their witchhunt on Donald Trump and his family

Reply(22)
47
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Newark, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agent#Fbi#Ohio School Safety Center#Crime Center
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general candidates on abortion, crime and Title IX

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are six weeks until the midterm election, which will decide key statewide seats like who will serve as Ohio’s attorney general. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost is facing challenger Rep. Jeff Crossman (D-Parma). There are several issues important to both of them, plus issues that are top of mind for […]
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

Arrests made in murder investigation

PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into the May 17, 2022 murder of Terrance Mill Jr. According to reports from the Parkersburg Police Department, Grand Jury indictments were returned against George Justin Smith (aka Justin Keel), 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23 of Parkersburg, for Murder, Robbery 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm, Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NBC4 Columbus

Republican lawmakers push to redraw Ohio’s appellate court maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s population has grown by nearly 1 million since 1990 — a sign for two Republican lawmakers that it’s time to reconfigure the state’s appeals court districts. Forty years have passed since Ohio last redrew its 12 appellate districts, prompting state Reps. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) and Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State files rare court request in Strauss case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University filed yet another legal maneuver trying to keep the sexual abuse victims of former university doctor Richard Strauss from having their day in court. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel revived unsettled claims from hundreds of men who alleged sexual abuse by the team doctor decades ago. A […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after assault in Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being assaulted in the Short North section of Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on the 1100 block of North High Street at approximately 8:05 p.m. Police said gunshots were heard, but no shooting victims were found at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food and bottles fly at workers in Westerville restaurant assault

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed. Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s Task Force 1 deployed to Florida for hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Floridians continue to prepare for Hurricane Ian, dozens of members of Ohio’s Task Force 1 are already en route. Jack Reall’s first mission with Ohio Task Force 1 was 21 years ago after the attacks on 9/11. His group has since responded to massive floods, a building collapse, and countless […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy