MLive.com
Reeths-Puffer golf standout voted MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20
MUSKEGON – There aren’t many skills more important in the game of golf than consistency. That particular trait has been showcased in abundance by Reeths-Puffer senior golfer Paige Anderson this fall, as she has continuously finished atop leaderboards in both league jamborees and large-field tournament settings. This past...
MLive.com
50 years and counting: Karen Postema has been keeping score at FHN since 1972
GRAND RAPIDS – Karen Postema’s sister was hired to coach Forest Hills Northern’s volleyball team when the school opened in 1972. Her sister, Joan VandenBosch, asked Postema to join her at the matches to keep score. Postema was happy to help. Fifty years later, Postema continues to...
MLive.com
Portage Northern hall of fame baseball coach steps down after 22 seasons
PORTAGE, MI – When Portage Northern baseball coach Chris Andrews told his assistants he planned to step down after 22 seasons atop the program, it didn’t go over well. Most vividly, he remembers “a look of shock and horror” on the face of longtime assistant coach Adam Cardona.
MLive.com
See Week 5 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season meant a lot of shuffling in the latest state rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Four of the state’s 10 divisions featured new No. 1 teams, and there were many more state-ranked showdowns that...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5
Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its fifth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
localsportsjournal.com
Youth football players from Muskegon, Hesperia, Fremont experience big stage at Ford Field
Although it was technically just considered a scrimmage, in the eyes of a number of area youth football players, having the opportunity to play at Ford Field on Sept. 11 and 18 was indeed their Super Bowl. The 9-and-under and 11-and-under teams from the Muskegon Elite football program, the Fremont...
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
WZZM 13
'It hurt my heart': Grandville roller rink facing backlash after accusations of discrimination
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A local roller skating rink is being accused of discrimination, after hosting a party for area high schools, but leaving some schools off the guest list. 13 On Your Side has been tracking down the details of the story and some in the community feel the rink's response is just not good enough.
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
whtc.com
US 31 Now Complete After Final Stretch Near Benton Harbor Opens
BENTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 27, 2022) – The connection between DeZwaan in Holland and the Golden Dome in South Bend is now complete. Governor Whitmer and Congressman Fred Upton were among the dignitaries on Monday, for a ceremony just east of the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph vicinity, celebrating the completion of US-31 in Michigan, from the Indiana state line to near Mackinac City. A nearly two-mile stretch just south of I-94 was never worked on when the highway was built in the late 1970’s, due to the belief that it would impact the habitat of the endangered Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. This meant that motorists had to use detours to get around that habitat. After working directly with environmentalists and conservationists from the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor, state officials announced that the project would be restarted in 2020.
EK students, teachers honor Patrick Lyoya with ArtPrize entry
As they worked to honor Patrick Lyoya, who was killed at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer, East Kentwood High School art teachers and students found themselves grappling with issues of race and injustice.
'I thought I was going to have a heart attack': Calhoun County man wins $500K
A 38-year-old Calhoun County man is planning to buy a house after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game.
Tuesday classes canceled at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Classes at Muskegon Heights High School will be canceled Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents by principal Erica Patton. The letter says the cancellation is due to "concerns about various occurrences" at the high school. All other schools in the district will remain open.
Celebrating New White Pine Trailhead with 4th Annual White Pine Ride
After weeks of construction, the White Pine Trailhead is finally complete!. The new addition is the fifth and final element to the Cadillac Commons, and will be one of the endpoints on the White Pine Trail. The trail runs from Cadillac all the way down to Grand Rapids. The Rotary...
Former Muskegon detective takes the reigns as Roosevelt Park’s new police chief
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It felt like Christmas morning for Shawn Bride when he recently suited up into his police uniform. This outfit, however, had a different look and feel to it.
