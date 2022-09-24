Win number five for head coach Dave Lekwa and the No. 7 in Class A Columbus Wildcat football team involved some adversity and a second half comeback as the Wildcats returned from Packwood with a 53-28 win over the Pekin Panthers Friday. Columbus was hot at the start, posting two long first quarter touchdowns on a 59-yard Triston Miller run and a 61-yarder from Kaden Amigon. In the second frame, Pekin found an answer. The Panthers had a touchdown through the air and two on the ground while Amgion sandwiched a 44-yard touchdown run, in between the Pekin points, the Wildcats still trailed 22-20 at the break. Out of half, Amigon added four scores, to give him six on the night on offense, including runs of 48, 23, four and two, to put the game out of reach as the Wildcat defense pitched a shut out after the break. Amigon put up points on that side of the ball also picking up a fumble and racing 81 yards for a touchdown.

PACKWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO