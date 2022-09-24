ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Rainy Tuesday Key Biscayne dining options Dining

With the impact on Hurricane Ian on the island - heavy rains and flooding - residents should be careful while venturing out to dine or pick up foods We suggest calling the restaurant ahead of time as hours of operations might change at our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Tuesday September 27.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
On the healthier side of Key Biscayne dining

Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 26, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for a healthier...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Sweet compliments to Key Biscayne's Sunday dining options

If the idea of a nice Sunday meal includes ending it with something deliciously sweet, you are in luck as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious desserts on the island this Sunday, September 25. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Powerful Environmental story Mlima’s Tale comes to Miami

“A beautiful, endlessly echoing portrait of a murder and its afterlife. Ms. Nottage shaped this story with such theatrical inventiveness and discipline that it never feels sensational.” – The New York Times. That is just one review of the powerful Mlima’s Tale, a compelling story follows an elephant...
MIAMI, FL
Happening in October: Pink Floyd show at Miami’s Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts is bringing the U.K. to the U.S. with a world-renowned Pink Floyd tribute band, playing all of their greatest hits at a show part of the venue’s Live at Knight series. Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd is set to take place on...
MIAMI, FL
Pets from Puerto Rico transferred to Miami after Hurricane Fiona

Last week, over thirty dogs and cats arrived at Miami International Airport from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The animals, 20 dogs and 10 cats, were taken in by the Humane Society of Broward County from a rescue group in San Juan. According to the Humane Society,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Down trees and flooding among early impact of Hurricane Ian

Several trees on Key Biscayne have fallen or cracked open, like the one pictured on Beechwood Drive, due to rainy and windy conditions emanating from the outflow of Hurricane Ian up Florida's west coast. "Our goal is not to block the roadways and we're going to mitigate that, based on...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Fausto Gomez, a man of the 21st Century, has this writer’s support

I am flummoxed by what has happened to Key Biscayne’s pleasant, friendly, accessible elections. Four years ago, when Michael Davey and Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz ran against each other. Michael won, and Luis stayed involved in his community and continues to do vital work. Was there acrimony? Yes. But that came from the GO Bond issue, not the two well-known and well-liked men running against each other.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Local Rotarians hear of the District’s planned activities for the year

During a recent breakfast meeting of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, Michael Wayne Kesti, Rotary District 6990 Governor, described the district’s planned activities, then shared some inspirational “Rotary Moments.”. Kesti gave his report to local Rotary Club President Patricia Romano and the members and guests, after which...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 12 to September 25

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 12 to September 25. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. September 12, 2022. While patrolling overnight, officers discovered several unsecured bicycles in front of 725 Myrtlewood Lane....
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

