St. Jude run/walk today at Ball Park Village

ST.LOUIS —St. Jude children’s research hospital helps heal kids with cancer. They publish research to help kids around the world and help families afford life-saving treatment.

The gentlemen of “tau kappa ep”—”delta zeta chapter”—will have a run-walk fundraiser for the hospital.

It’s happening this morning at eight. It will take off from “ballpark village” in downtown St. Louis. A fun workout can help the fraternity surpass the six thousand dollars they gave to the hospital in the last two years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.