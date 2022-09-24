ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Jude run/walk today at Ball Park Village

By Laura Simon
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwGVS_0i8cQNEf00

ST.LOUIS —St. Jude children’s research hospital helps heal kids with cancer. They publish research to help kids around the world and help families afford life-saving treatment.

The gentlemen of “tau kappa ep”—”delta zeta chapter”—will have a run-walk fundraiser for the hospital.

It’s happening this morning at eight. It will take off from “ballpark village” in downtown St. Louis. A fun workout can help the fraternity surpass the six thousand dollars they gave to the hospital in the last two years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

Lost Tables: Remembering Port St. Louis

Wade DeWoskin belonged to a large Jewish family that included St. Louis Jewish Light Editor-in-Emeritus, Bob Cohn. DeWoskin opened Port St. Louis in Gaslight Square in October of 1960. There is an amazing website called Lost Tables, dedicated to celebrating the restaurants of our past. We are partnering with the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples

St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Delta, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Not all restaurants are for kids. And the restaurants that kids love are not always so great for parents, either. But these St. Louis restaurants hit both requirements: They have options kids dig and parents love them, too. Sugarwitch. (7726 Virginia Avenue, SugarwitchIC.com) Gooseberries. (2754 Chippewa Street, GooseberriesSTL.com) Burger 809...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

APA hosts Canine Carnival at Tilles Park

Lots of Oktoberfest events took place over the weekend. But people and their pets were celebrating 'Puptoberfest' out at Tilles Park on Sunday (Sept. 26). The Canine Carnival benefits the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX 2

Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
FOX 2

Home on fire in Belleville Tuesday morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in Belleville. The fire started at about 6:15 a.m. at a home located in the 400 block of Harpers Ferry Road. Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen. The fire was contained to that one room. They suspect it […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
momcollective.com

St. Louis Mom’s Ultimate 2022 Fall Bucket List

It’s fall, y’all! We love this time of year in St. Louis as the cooler weather arrives and the light and leaves change. Not to mention, there is an abundance of family-friendly activities, events and locations to enjoy!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy