islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
islandernews.com
Cat-3 storm Ian's cone shifts, parts of Miami-Dade now under Tropical Storm & Surge Watch
Overnight, Hurricane Ian became a major hurricane, now with max-125 mph winds, as it moves over western Cuba. As of 5 a.m., Ian was moving north at 12 mph and is expected to move over the Gulf where the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects further intensification. The NHC says Heavy...
Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch
MIAMI - The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears
MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
Ian to begin "rapidly strengthening," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state.Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical storm Ian moving East
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas. Additionally, a storm...
Tropical Storm Ian continues to organize, gains strength as its track shifts west
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed and could impact Florida by next week. Tropical Storm Ian’s track has shifted to the west. The new track pushes the center of the cone farther away from Orlando, but all of Central Florida is still in the cone.
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
usf.edu
Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts
In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Tropical Storm Ian changing its track toward the west and forecast to become a major hurricane as early as Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians throughout the state to prepare for high winds, storm surge, and heavy rains. However, he also cautioned them against being too quick to evacuate their homes, given the potential […] The post DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
palmcoastobserver.com
TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information
Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian strengthens into a hurricane, continues on path toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
floridapolitics.com
FPL dispatches teams to prepare for storm, encourages Floridians launch prep plans
Florida Power & Light dispatched teams to trim trees in Florida ahead of a hurricane tracking toward the state. Workers aim to limit hazards that could stand thousands of Floridians without power in the event hurricane-force winds impact their area. Forecasts show Tropical Ian making ground fall in west Florida...
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties
The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. update states that Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen and will rapidly do so Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are now at 65 mph. Ian's forward speed is expected to slow Tuesday as it turns northward. The potential track has shifted slightly back...
What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Storm Ian — which is forecast to become a hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
wogx.com
Residents prepare for intense wind, water as Ian makes its approach
People across Southwest Florida are making their last preparations to guard their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is likely to bring flooding rain and intense wind this week.
