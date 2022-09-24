ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days. At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.  Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday. Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for...
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
CBS Miami

TS Ian: Florida Keys under tropical storm watch as system nears

MIAMI - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the lower Florida Keys as Ian nears although it appears that South Florida will escape the worst of the system, expected to hit the state as a Category 1 hurricane later this week.In the Sunday 5 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to produce "significant wind and storm surge impacts" for western Cuba.The agency said the storm was moving slowly to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.The tropical storm watch for Monroe County was issued for the lower...
CBS Minnesota

Ian to begin "rapidly strengthening," could hit Florida as major hurricane

Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state.Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm Ian moving East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 11 PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed has risen to 65mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West and the dry Tortugas. Additionally, a storm...
usf.edu

Floridians prepare, but don't panic, as Ian's storm track shifts

In a region that's largely avoided major hurricanes for the last 100 years, it was largely business as usual at some hardware stores and grocery stores Sunday. "I'm a little worried. I've never been in a hurricane that I actually remember," said eight-year-old Levi Metzgar, outside a Publix grocery store in Sarasota where he was selling popcorn to raise money for his boy scout troop.
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Tropical Storm Ian changing its track toward the west and forecast to become a major hurricane as early as Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians throughout the state to prepare for high winds, storm surge, and heavy rains. However, he also cautioned them against being too quick to evacuate their homes, given the potential […] The post DeSantis warns against unnecessary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Ian appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
palmcoastobserver.com

TROPICAL STORM IAN: Storm tracking and preparedness information

Check below for the Observer's storm stories about Tropical Storm Ian, plus a list of resources for tracking the storm, preparing for potential impacts and identifying your evacuation zone, in case evacuations are advised. Storm projections and updates. Ian strengthens into a hurricane, continues on path toward Florida's Gulf Coast.
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties

The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. update states that Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen and will rapidly do so Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are now at 65 mph. Ian's forward speed is expected to slow Tuesday as it turns northward. The potential track has shifted slightly back...
