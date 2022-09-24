CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte food festival and accompanying charitable run/walk event are pushed back by a week because of expected impacts from Hurricane Ian. Organizers for the Taste of Charlotte Festival made the announcement on Tuesday, pushing the festival dates from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. The times for the festival remain largely the same: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The festival is still happening at Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO