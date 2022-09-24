ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

1 person killed in I-485 south accident

MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Driver behavior has changed significantly' | Traffic fatalities in North Carolina stabilizing compared to 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday morning part of Interstate 485 outer loop in Matthews was closed due to a crash that left one person dead. More than 1,700 people were killed in car crashes in 2021. The 5% increase from 2020 made 2021 the deadliest on North Carolina streets in two decades. Officials say so far this year, the trend seems to be leveling out.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Water main break reported on Beatties Ford Road, crews responding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews with Charlotte Water are responding to Beatties Ford Road after a water main break, Charlotte Water confirmed Tuesday. It happened near the intersection with Russell Avenue, which is near Northwest School of the Arts. Charlotte Water said traffic delays are expected in the area, and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Taste of Charlotte, Pink Cupcake Walk postponed due to predicted impacts from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte food festival and accompanying charitable run/walk event are pushed back by a week because of expected impacts from Hurricane Ian. Organizers for the Taste of Charlotte Festival made the announcement on Tuesday, pushing the festival dates from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. The times for the festival remain largely the same: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The festival is still happening at Truist Field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte Motor Speedway opening campground for storm evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. — People evacuating from Hurricane Ian will be able to camp out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Tuesday, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced that they would be opening the Rock City Campground at the facility starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in response to an influx of evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Early planning underway for potential new transit hub in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early planning is underway for a potential new transit hub in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials presented the idea to city leaders at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Fallen CMPD Mia Goodwin honored with memorial bridge. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Texas man charged with making threats against Rock Hill school, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Texas man is now accused of making threats against a South Carolina high school on Monday. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Rock Hill Police Department said threats made against Northwestern High School were circulated on social media platforms. The department said the messages that included threats referred to the school as "nwhs" and claimed someone would "shoot up" the school.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Vascular Solutions has a variety of treatments to help with vein issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Vascular Solutions in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a specialty medical practice dedicated to the diagnosis, management, and treatment of vein and vascular disorders. Led by board-certified vascular surgeon Peter Ford, MD, FACS, RPVI, they treat the full spectrum of vein disorders, from cosmetic spider veins to complex vein problems, and leg ulcers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

