Sheriff Schneider Discusses The Importance Of Being Aware On The Road This Harvest Season
It’s harvest traffic season in Iowa, and KCII News spoke with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about the importance of traffic safety. This time of year, drivers will notice ag-equipment moving to different fields or grain wagons transporting grain into town. Sheriff Schneider tells KCII News that drivers in...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH ANDY MCDONALD
On today’s program we’re talking with Andy McDonald, Highland Band Director about the Highland Band and Music Department.
