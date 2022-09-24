Read full article on original website
Kenneth Hanson
Celebration of life services for 79-year-old Kenneth Hanson of Washington will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at Noon Monday, October 3, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Washington County, and the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center.
Deadline Approaching for Main Street Washington Executive Director Applications
The application deadline for the open Executive Director position for Main Street Washington is September 30th. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying. Widmer also stated that the first event expected to be under the supervision of the new Executive Director for Main Street Washington would be during the winter schedule.
Halcyon House Washington Page Adam Miller
On today’s Program, I’m speaking with Adam Miller, the Special Education Director for Washington Community Schools, and we’re talking about the new strategic plan for the Special Education Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
KCII Home Shopping Extravaganza Begins Tuesday
KCII listeners can start planning their fall activities while reaping the savings during the Home Shopping Extravaganza on air this week. KCII will be selling discounted items, gift certificates, and experiences live on air from local businesses and organizations across southeast Iowa. Listeners can call in Tuesday through Thursday from...
Sheriff Schneider Discusses The Importance Of Being Aware On The Road This Harvest Season
It’s harvest traffic season in Iowa, and KCII News spoke with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about the importance of traffic safety. This time of year, drivers will notice ag-equipment moving to different fields or grain wagons transporting grain into town. Sheriff Schneider tells KCII News that drivers in...
Ravens Run at Burlington Thursday
After the weather heated up early last week, canceling cross country meets around the area, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens traveled to Burlington Thursday to run at the Tony Proctor Invitational. They were originally scheduled to compete Tuesday at Center Point-Urbana. In Burlington, The Raven boys were led by Micah Gerber’s 16th place finish in 19:33. Other Ravens included, Jesse Blossom 26th in 21:00 and Jeremiah Danker 39th in 25:37. Delaney Shaw competed for the Hillcrest girls going 25:37 for 27th place. The Hillcrest teams will be back on the course Thursday at Iowa City High.
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church
During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
WMU, WACO both fall in Super Conference Volleyball Tourney quarters
Neither the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves nor the WACO Warriors could get past one match during Super Conference Volleyball Tournament action Saturday night at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. Winfield-Mount Union actually took the first set from New London 25-14, but dropping the second 25-18 proved to be costly, as...
Hostetler and Swartzentruber Sweep Individual Titles for Mid-Prairie in Iowa City; Golden Hawk Girls Win Team Title on Tiebreaker, Area Teams Compete
It was a busy Monday night with some drama at the Iowa City Kickers Complex for the annual Creek Classic. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks brought home the most gold, including a pair of individual titles and a team championship. The Golden Hawk girls were meet champions with their score of 33, tying CCA on their home course but beating the Clippers on a tiebreaker with Mid-Prairie sixth runner Amara Jones finishing 18th, ahead of the Clippers sixth runner in 20th. Danielle Hostetler was meet champion with her time of 19:42, outpacing the field by 47 seconds. Other Mid-Prairie finishers included Abby Fleming third, Phoebe Shetler seventh, Greta Sieren ninth, Dessa Poll 14th, Tabitha Evans 25th, Hannah Rodgers 40th, Kali Miller 41st, Alaina Safly 60th, Paityn Jennings 61st and Annette Witthoft 69th.
WACO Wallops New London for Football Homecoming
There’s not a whole lot stopping the WACO Warriors on the football field these days. Second-ranked WACO marked homecoming with a 43-14 victory over New London Friday night to remain undefeated. The Warriors raced out to a 20-0 lead after a quarter of play and never looked back. The...
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Washington Man for Felony OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested twenty-five-year-old Antoine Lavell Sykes of Washington for Operating While Intoxicated third or subsequent offense. A third or subsequent offense for OWI in Iowa is a Class D Felony. The court can punish the driver with a prison sentence of up to five years and must send them to jail for at least 30 days. The fine for this offense can be up to $9,375, and the court must give the person a fine of at least $3,125.
WMU Leaves Lone Tree Football Behind for Homecoming Win
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves football team celebrated homecoming in style, defeating the Lone Tree Lions 54-14 Friday night. After a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, WMU pushed that advantage to three scores at halftime, and blew the game open by outscoring Lone Tree 16-0 in the third period. The...
Strong Second Half Sees Seventh Ranked ‘Cats Stay Unbeaten
Win number five for head coach Dave Lekwa and the No. 7 in Class A Columbus Wildcat football team involved some adversity and a second half comeback as the Wildcats returned from Packwood with a 53-28 win over the Pekin Panthers Friday. Columbus was hot at the start, posting two long first quarter touchdowns on a 59-yard Triston Miller run and a 61-yarder from Kaden Amigon. In the second frame, Pekin found an answer. The Panthers had a touchdown through the air and two on the ground while Amgion sandwiched a 44-yard touchdown run, in between the Pekin points, the Wildcats still trailed 22-20 at the break. Out of half, Amigon added four scores, to give him six on the night on offense, including runs of 48, 23, four and two, to put the game out of reach as the Wildcat defense pitched a shut out after the break. Amigon put up points on that side of the ball also picking up a fumble and racing 81 yards for a touchdown.
