Saint Charles, MO

Walk to fight Alzheimer’s today in St. Charles

By Laura Simon
 3 days ago

ST.LOUIS — Alzheimer’s disease can rob a person of their memories, their physical independence, and eventually their lives.

You can help raise money for research into new therapies and a cure. If your family is living with the disease, you can also find support and a break from the fight.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is this morning.

  • Registration is at 8:00 am.
  • The Ceremony will begin at 9:30 am.
  • The walk takes off at 10 am.
  • It’s happening at St. Charles Community College.
  • On 4601 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

