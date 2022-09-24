Walk to fight Alzheimer’s today in St. Charles
ST.LOUIS — Alzheimer’s disease can rob a person of their memories, their physical independence, and eventually their lives.
You can help raise money for research into new therapies and a cure. If your family is living with the disease, you can also find support and a break from the fight.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is this morning.
- Registration is at 8:00 am.
- The Ceremony will begin at 9:30 am.
- The walk takes off at 10 am.
- It’s happening at St. Charles Community College.
- On 4601 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0