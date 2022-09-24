Walk to fight Alzheimer’s today in St. Charles

ST.LOUIS — Alzheimer’s disease can rob a person of their memories, their physical independence, and eventually their lives.

You can help raise money for research into new therapies and a cure. If your family is living with the disease, you can also find support and a break from the fight.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is this morning.

Registration is at 8:00 am.

The Ceremony will begin at 9:30 am.

The walk takes off at 10 am.

It’s happening at St. Charles Community College.

On 4601 Mid-Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters.

