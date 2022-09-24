QB/TE injury report Week 3: Updates on Dalton Schultz, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Herbert, George Kittle, and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
What Derek Carr Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Derek Carr said.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles drops important Julio Jones update after Week 3 absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a grueling defensive slugfest to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday in their home opener. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled to move the football. Much of that likely had to do with missing personnel. The Bucs were without Mike Evans, who was suspended. They were also without both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones on the outside.
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Could backup RBs Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Khalil Herbert step up?
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News, Bad News: Waiting on Davante Adams
CMC has a pair of 100-yard rushing games, but a lack of targets is concerning.
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
atozsports.com
Player’s comments should raise major questions regarding Titans’ strategy
During the press conference, Titans media members, myself included, asked for some of Fulton’s thoughts regarding the situation brewing with the Titans and fellow CB Caleb Farley. Farley has struggled to start the season, specifically in the game against Buffalo. Farley then played just one (1) defensive snap against...
Camile Kostek Shares Throwback to Her Patriots Cheerleading Days
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek celebrated football Sunday with a walk down memory lane. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model started out her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and 2014, before she even met her now-boyfriend, former NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski. "Fun fact: my first...
Comments / 0