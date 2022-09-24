Read full article on original website
KTLO
Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink
A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
KTLO
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after authorities say wife’s drink was spiked with meth
A Sharp County man has been arrested after authorities allege he spiked his wife’s drink with meth. According to circuit court records, Caleb L. Hale, 34, of Williford, was charged with one felony count of the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. The charge...
KTLO
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
KTLO
Baxter County Group B jurors do not report Monday
The Baxter County Circuit Court Group B jury panel will not need to report for duty on Monday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, the next date Group B jurors will need to report to the Baxter County Court Complex is Tuesday morning at 9.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine. Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
KTLO
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go
A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
KTLO
Inmate who tried to have drugs smuggled to him in jail makes court appearance
A Mountain Home man entered guilty pleas to charges in three open criminal cases during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Ralph Eugene Ford,III was sentenced to four years probation. The most recent arrest for Ford came on January 26 when his mother came to the Baxter County...
KTLO
Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case
A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
KTLO
Yellville man charged in capitol riot seeks to modify bond conditions to allow hunting
A Yellville man accused of participating in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking to have his bond conditions modified. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Branson attorney Joseph Allen filed a motion Friday in the District of Columbia to change 39-year-old Jon Thomas Mott’s prohibition from possessing firearms to allow him to hunt.
KTLO
State to seek death penalty against accused murderer in Marion County
The state has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Flippin couple and stealing their truck. Sixty-four-year-old Dale Mark Stikeleather, who lists an address along Mallard Lane in Flippin, is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property and committing a felony with a firearm.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
KTLO
Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church
With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
sgfcitizen.org
Dollar General soon competition for legacy, small-town store in Dora
DORA – It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It...
