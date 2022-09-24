Read full article on original website
Louise Roys
3d ago
vote him out of office first chance we get. this garbage stain thinks he is going to be the next Governor and that will happen when hell freezes over.
Bruce Braden
3d ago
Todd rokita has no concern for health during a pandemic. mask and vaccines are not jokes thousands of people are dying
Da Doherty
3d ago
Rokita had nothing to do with either of the Judges' ruling, though Rokita has no problem claiming 'political credit' for this. Perhaps Rokita can also claim credit when the next child and/or worker at Headstart contracts COVID...then brings it home to others! Of course that's NOT about to happen, since testing/tracing has been curtailed in Indiana and other states.
city-countyobserver.com
No Libertarian Has Won Statewide Office—But Maurer Hopes To Close The Gap
No Libertarian Has Won Statewide Office—But Maurer Hopes To Close The Gap. Libertarian Jeff Maurer hopes to make election history in Indiana, and he can do that in November, by being elected Secretary of State since his party has never won a statewide office here. Libertarian Jeff Maurer said...
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
wrtv.com
The Satanic Temple suing Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita over abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana's abortion ban. TST says it venerates, but does not worship, the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost - the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.
WOWO News
New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
MSNBC
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program
A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing the Biden administration to block the student loan forgiveness program. The suit states that the policy violates the constitution, and that some could be subject to a state income tax liability. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Sept. 27, 2022.
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Reminds Hoosiers To Use Caution To Avoid Scams This Fall
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to avoid scams this fall. This is a popular time to travel, move, and undertake home improvement projects, but it’s also it’s a time for scammers to find new victims. “When planning out your fall vacations and projects, remember anyone can be...
WIBC.com
Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana
STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
WTHR
‘Indiana Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do.’ | California's governor touts the state as abortion sanctuary on Indiana billboards
INDIANAPOLIS — Along I-465 near exit 11 in Indianapolis is a billboard depicting a woman in shackles that reads, "Indiana doesn’t own your body. You do." – in bold typeface. Underneath those words are a link that takes users to abortion resources and services, but they're far...
Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan
With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental and climate justice chair for the […] The post Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
AG Rokita announces $2.9M in Medicaid fraud case settlement
(WEHT) - Attorney General Todd Rokita announced his office recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021.
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws
Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
city-countyobserver.com
IHCDA Announce Major Investment In Affordable Housing
INDIANAPOLIS – (Sept. 26, 2022) – The Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced five developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
city-countyobserver.com
FSSA Names New Leadership In The Office Of Early Childhood And Out-Of-School Learning
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced that Courtney Penn has been named director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. She is currently OECOSL’s director of child care licensing. “We are excited to have an individual with Courtney’s passion for and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local teachers named 2 of top 3 finalists for 2023’s Indiana Teacher of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two area teachers have been named as finalists for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program for their roles in making a difference in the lives of Hoosier students. Jason Beer, an English teacher from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a...
Indiana making major investment in affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana announced five developments have received millions in awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The funding is used to incentivize developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing. “Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
