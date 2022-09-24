With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental and climate justice chair for the […] The post Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO