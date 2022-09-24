Read full article on original website
USI Theatre Presents The Importance Of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy For Serious People
University of Southern Indiana Theatre will begin its 2022-23 season with Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People, directed by Elliot Wasserman, Professor of Theatre and Chair of the Philip H. Hagemann Performing Arts Department. The performance will run from Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 23 in the USI Performance Center.
THIS WEEK’S HAPPENINGS AT USI
USI annual Wellness Fair set for September 28 in the Screaming Eagles Complex. The annual Wellness Fair is set to return to campus, kicking off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 28 on courts A and B in the Screaming Eagles Complex. This event encompasses physical, emotional, financial, intellectual, spiritual, and environmental health topics, and USI students, employees and retirees are encouraged to attend.
CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER “MOLES” READY FOR “ANNUAL AWARDS LUNCHEON”
When the City-County Observer was created 20 years ago an interesting phenomenon happened. After we published our first newspaper we started receiving several non-solicited news tips from several civic-minded individuals who were interested in our mission of encouraging “Good Public Policy.”. In appreciation of our past and present newsworthy...
W. HAROLD CALLOWAY SELECTED AS A 2022 CCO “COMMUNITY SERVICE “AWARD WINNER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S-Evansville to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected community leaders and volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce our...
USI loses in final minutes to Little Rock
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer concluded their two-match homestand Sunday with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, as the game-winning goal was scored with just over two minutes remaining in the Ohio Valley Conference battle. USI started the match aggressively...
USI and Chicago State Come to a 1-1 Draw After Exhausting Second Half
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer and Chicago State University came to a draw on Saturday, 1-1. After both goals were scored in the first half, both teams fought through the second half with nothing to come out of it. The Screaming Eagles move to 0-6-2 on the year while the Cougars go to 1-5-3. USI got things going early in the match, Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri) scored a beautiful shot assisted by Nick Faddis (St. Louis, Missouri) in the fifth minute to give the Eagles the early lead. Chicago State was able to equalize in the at the 28:05 mark on a goal from Jethro Yumange with the assist from Danail Sergiev.
Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda
AGENDA For The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners. September 27, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. In Room 301, Civic Center Complex. 4. Action Items A. Engineer 1. Permission to Open Bids: Green River Road Trail Project, Phase 2. 2. Change Orders: Kansas Road Phase II Contract Number VC21-09-01 i. Change...
