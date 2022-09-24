EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer and Chicago State University came to a draw on Saturday, 1-1. After both goals were scored in the first half, both teams fought through the second half with nothing to come out of it. The Screaming Eagles move to 0-6-2 on the year while the Cougars go to 1-5-3. USI got things going early in the match, Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri) scored a beautiful shot assisted by Nick Faddis (St. Louis, Missouri) in the fifth minute to give the Eagles the early lead. Chicago State was able to equalize in the at the 28:05 mark on a goal from Jethro Yumange with the assist from Danail Sergiev.

