Why suspect in North Carolina teen murders has not been identified
“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
cbs17
10 nabbed on various charges, several guns seized in Nash County, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were arrested in Nash County and now most of them face a variety of drug charges, deputies said Tuesday night. There was one woman among the group and several gang members, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three receive active prison sentences
JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
cbs17
Armed man stole 65 iPhones worth $54,000+ during Durham County robbery, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a brazen cellphone store robbery in which $54,451 worth of iPhones were stolen in Durham County. The incident happened in mid-June at the AT&T store at 5431 Page Road, located just outside Durham city limits near RDU Airport, according to a search warrant from Durham police.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington man arrested in East Haggard Avenue shooting
Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon Police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave. on Sept. 17 that left him and another man hospitalized. Detectives arrested Carnell...
North Carolina elementary school teacher touched student inappropriately, sheriff’s office says
A student at Coker-Wimberly Elementary School reported inappropriate touching by a teacher to their parents that led to an arrest, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.
alamancenews.com
“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens
14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
Funeral being held for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was killed in Orange County
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Devin Clark, who was killed on an Orange County trail.
3 North Carolina inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina who have served long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release […]
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Highway 70 Gunfire
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that made its way along U.S. Highway 70 further into the county last Thursday. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said investigators are looking into a verbal altercation between people that began at the Valero gas station along the highway near Ashbury Boulevard. Reportedly, the argument escalated to the point where occupants of two vehicles began firing guns at each other.
cbs17
Mom in wheelchair killed after she’s hit by car driven by DWI suspect, Roxboro police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in a DWI crash Tuesday night in Roxboro, police said. The incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, according to a news release from Roxboro police. Connie...
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
Man arrested for DWI after two injured in crash outside Raleigh’s Players’ Retreat
The Players’ Retreat manager said the restaurant lost some tables and chairs in the accident.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gun violence vs. technology: Durham to introduce gunfire detection sensors
DURHAM, N.C. — The City of Durham recently signed off on a new gunshot detection system. The technology, Shotspotter, is part of the city's plan to reduce increasing violent crime rates. What You Need To Know. The City of Durham signed a one-year contract for Shotspotter, a gunshot detection...
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
Man arrested for having gun at HPU, warrants show
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus. Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta. Police reports indicate that he was […]
