ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 13

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three receive active prison sentences

JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington man arrested in East Haggard Avenue shooting

Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon Police have arrested a Burlington man in connection with a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave. on Sept. 17 that left him and another man hospitalized. Detectives arrested Carnell...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

“Hanging out” turns deadly; two teens stand accused of first degree murder of two other teens

14- and 17-year-old teens remain in custody; future court dates set for Oct. 4 & 11. Two juveniles charged with first-degree murder will remain in secure custody, after two separate hearings in juvenile court Tuesday morning. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide which took place near Graham Village Apartments at 901 East Hanover Road on the edge of Graham (near Burlington and the town of Haw River) on August 25.
GRAHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Mushroom#Convicted Felon#Sheriff
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Highway 70 Gunfire

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that made its way along U.S. Highway 70 further into the county last Thursday. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said investigators are looking into a verbal altercation between people that began at the Valero gas station along the highway near Ashbury Boulevard. Reportedly, the argument escalated to the point where occupants of two vehicles began firing guns at each other.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
BURLINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gun violence vs. technology: Durham to introduce gunfire detection sensors

DURHAM, N.C. — The City of Durham recently signed off on a new gunshot detection system. The technology, Shotspotter, is part of the city's plan to reduce increasing violent crime rates. What You Need To Know. The City of Durham signed a one-year contract for Shotspotter, a gunshot detection...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested for having gun at HPU, warrants show

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto High Point University campus. Warrants show that Brian Lee Troxel, 54, of Trinity, was arrested on a count of having a gun on educational property. Warrants identify it as a 40 caliber Beretta. Police reports indicate that he was […]
HIGH POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy