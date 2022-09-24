Read full article on original website
New book highlights 12 Texas dive bars – and distinguishes them from dumps
“A dump is a place where life has no hope. I’m telling you, it’s intellectually unreachable. It’s bigoted. And it’s a closed, unwelcoming society. Whereas a dive is the exact opposite of all those,” says author Anthony Head. “There is no legal definition” of a...
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story was written by Lucy Tompkins and photographed by Evan L’Roy. Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended...
Destination: Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs is a place of many monikers. “Gateway to the Hill Country,” “Wedding Capital of Texas,” and “Drinking Springs” are among those I’ve heard from friends and colleagues, seen blazoned on signs or mentioned in the media. And then there’s the unofficial motto, “Just West of Weird,” noting its juxtaposition to Austin. But what’s the authentic identity of Dripping Springs?
Central Texas man makes Top 25 in US Mullet Championship
But there's much more to this competition than just the hairstyle. It benefits a charity that gives back to veterans.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle collision was reported. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Chai in Austin
Is it the soft sweet flavor, the dancing spices on your tongue, or the golden middle amount of caffeine that makes chai such a beloved staple of any coffee house? Whatever the reason, Chai continues to be a tantalizing, tingling, titillating tea hailing proudly from India. Often called chai tea, which translates into tea tea, Masala Chai is an ancient healing brew that has found a home in several Austin coffee shops, including specialized trailers slinging out the special tea exclusively.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack
Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
Apple Picking near Austin
No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
Red River Showdown kickoff time announced from the Cotton Bowl
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will add another chapter to their storied rivalry at 11 a.m., Oct. 8 from the Texas State Fair in Dallas. The game will air on ABC.
