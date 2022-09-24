ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Old Glory, TX
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Wimberley, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Destination: Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is a place of many monikers. “Gateway to the Hill Country,” “Wedding Capital of Texas,” and “Drinking Springs” are among those I’ve heard from friends and colleagues, seen blazoned on signs or mentioned in the media. And then there’s the unofficial motto, “Just West of Weird,” noting its juxtaposition to Austin. But what’s the authentic identity of Dripping Springs?
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Chai in Austin

Is it the soft sweet flavor, the dancing spices on your tongue, or the golden middle amount of caffeine that makes chai such a beloved staple of any coffee house? Whatever the reason, Chai continues to be a tantalizing, tingling, titillating tea hailing proudly from India. Often called chai tea, which translates into tea tea, Masala Chai is an ancient healing brew that has found a home in several Austin coffee shops, including specialized trailers slinging out the special tea exclusively.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
TAYLOR, TX
Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
AUSTIN, TX
Apple Picking near Austin

No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
AUSTIN, TX
Harry Styles begins residency at Austin's Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Moody Center is only about five months old, but it is about to be "Harry's House" for the next week!. Harry Styles fans don't want to miss the star's six-night residency. There was major excitement on social media the day it was announced he would be performing almost a week's worth of shows in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

