11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

By Neshmia Malik, Christine Flores
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Web7R_0i8cLKuV00

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at Saint Francis Health Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 36-year-old man was also dropped the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

Police say, a man, 30, was in a backyard attending a gathering at the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue in Morgan Park around 2:04 a.m. when a known man fired shots. The 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arrest made in beating of man left for dead in Chinatown

According to a police report, a man was standing alone on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street in Austin at 3:58 a.m. when a group of people fired shots. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Police reported of a body of a 30-year-old man found lying on the street of the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue in Douglass Park with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no further information provided.

No one is in custody for any of the incidents and police are currently investigating.

Comments / 52

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

What's going on? These killings seems like the purge. Please be careful everyone and stay safe. Prayers goes out to the families that they're loves are gone.

Ms Leah Blair
3d ago

💯I just have a question as to why the government will pass a law come January 1st. The Purge In Chicago when there are so many ridiculous amount of killings all day everyday in Chicago it doesn't matter what side of town you live in...Prayers for the people that love and follow the most high laws, statues and Commandments that truly repent of their sins and have turned away from this wicked world... 🙏🏾🙌🏿💕 the Antichrist is already walking here on Earth for those that don't understand and know better turn away from your wicked ways or when the most high comes back he's going to smite you're not coming back to be friendly we all have a choice whether we want to go to heaven or hell and it's real all that killing the most high says thou shall not kill.

L G
3d ago

But lori insists that the McDonald's CEO should educate himself before speaking about crime in the city

