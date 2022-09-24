11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. A 37-year-old man was dropped off at Saint Francis Health Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 36-year-old man was also dropped the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

Police say, a man, 30, was in a backyard attending a gathering at the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue in Morgan Park around 2:04 a.m. when a known man fired shots. The 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a police report, a man was standing alone on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street in Austin at 3:58 a.m. when a group of people fired shots. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

Police reported of a body of a 30-year-old man found lying on the street of the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue in Douglass Park with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no further information provided.

No one is in custody for any of the incidents and police are currently investigating.

