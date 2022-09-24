Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLO
5% salary increase resolution on agenda for Flippin School Board Monday night
The Flippin School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 6 in the administration building. Agenda items include principal reports; adult meal prices; ACT 1120 – 5% salary increase resolution; approval of the 2022-2023 budget; the purchase of a John Deere tractor, bush hog and blade; purchase and installation of a new LED sign, and the annual report to the public.
KTLO
Cotter School Board to discuss revised calendar, recruitment and retention plan during meeting Tuesday night
The Cotter School Board will hold a special board meeting Tuesday evening at 7.Agenda items include discussion about the annual financial report and 2022-2023 budget, revised district calendar, retention and recruitment plan, a naloxone policy and enrollment.
KTLO
Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday
The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
sgfcitizen.org
Dollar General soon competition for legacy, small-town store in Dora
DORA – It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Sales tax revenue continues positive trend for September
Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continue to see positive increases in September.According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $581,878 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 13.6% compared to this time last year. Year-to-date the city has seen a total increase of $353,699, which is an increase of 7%.The figures released by Chief Deputy Treasurer Patti Block show Baxter County’s revenue portion equals $522,397 a 14.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the September 2021 collection of $456,171.
KTLO
Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church
With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
KTLO
Baxter County Library launches new on-demand learning service
The Baxter County Library has launched a new online resource, Brainfuse HelpNow, at no cost with your library card. Brainfuse is one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers where users receive real-time tutoring from instructors via a proprietary online classroom. Brainfuse HelpNow is an on-demand, online eLearning service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
KTLO
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
KTLO
Republican Campaign Headquarters
The Baxter County Republican Committee has opened up a Campaign Headquarters. The headquarters opened on Monday, September 26th, 2022. It is located in the Market Place Meeting Place/Event Center at 1150 Hwy 62 West in downtown Mountain Home, Arkansas. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10A to 4P and on Saturday from 10A to 1P. This schedule will hold true until Election Day on November 8, 2022, at which time the headquarters will be closed down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
KTLO
MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday
A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
KTLO
Yellville man charged in capitol riot seeks to modify bond conditions to allow hunting
A Yellville man accused of participating in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking to have his bond conditions modified. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Branson attorney Joseph Allen filed a motion Friday in the District of Columbia to change 39-year-old Jon Thomas Mott’s prohibition from possessing firearms to allow him to hunt.
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0