Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continue to see positive increases in September.According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $581,878 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 13.6% compared to this time last year. Year-to-date the city has seen a total increase of $353,699, which is an increase of 7%.The figures released by Chief Deputy Treasurer Patti Block show Baxter County’s revenue portion equals $522,397 a 14.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the September 2021 collection of $456,171.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO