Harrison, AR

KTLO

5% salary increase resolution on agenda for Flippin School Board Monday night

The Flippin School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 6 in the administration building. Agenda items include principal reports; adult meal prices; ACT 1120 – 5% salary increase resolution; approval of the 2022-2023 budget; the purchase of a John Deere tractor, bush hog and blade; purchase and installation of a new LED sign, and the annual report to the public.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Veterans Benefits Lunch and Learn Wednesday

The Bob Davis Veterans Center will be hosting a lunch and learn Wednesday at 11 for all veterans and their spouses to learn more about the benefits available to them. Speaking will be Veterans Service Officer, Charles Leonard. Joanna Baxter joined MJ Haworth on a recent episode of Talk of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Mountain Home, AR
Harrison, AR
Government
KTLO

Sales tax revenue continues positive trend for September

Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue continue to see positive increases in September.According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $581,878 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 13.6% compared to this time last year. Year-to-date the city has seen a total increase of $353,699, which is an increase of 7%.The figures released by Chief Deputy Treasurer Patti Block show Baxter County’s revenue portion equals $522,397 a 14.5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to the September 2021 collection of $456,171.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church

With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Library launches new on-demand learning service

The Baxter County Library has launched a new online resource, Brainfuse HelpNow, at no cost with your library card. Brainfuse is one of the nation’s leading online tutoring providers where users receive real-time tutoring from instructors via a proprietary online classroom. Brainfuse HelpNow is an on-demand, online eLearning service...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve

A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Republican Campaign Headquarters

The Baxter County Republican Committee has opened up a Campaign Headquarters. The headquarters opened on Monday, September 26th, 2022. It is located in the Market Place Meeting Place/Event Center at 1150 Hwy 62 West in downtown Mountain Home, Arkansas. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 10A to 4P and on Saturday from 10A to 1P. This schedule will hold true until Election Day on November 8, 2022, at which time the headquarters will be closed down.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
News Break
Politics
KTLO

MH among girls’ golf teams in state tournaments Tuesday

A few area high school girls’ golf teams will be in state tournament play on Tuesday. After finishing as district runners-up, Mountain Home will be at the Russellville Country Club for the Class 5A State Tournament. Tee time is scheduled for 9. Cotter will be among the girls’ teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

